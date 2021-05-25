ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Returns to Melbourne

Following the roaring success of their 2020 and 2021 seasons, which saw an unprecedented run of COMPLETELY SELL OUT performances; Showmen Productions are once again returning to their hometown of Melbourne with their hilarious R-RATED 18+ magic show aptly named - ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW.

Prepare to be WOWED out of your comfy red seats in this 70-minute JAM-PACKED SPECTACULAR featuring hilarious, raucous comedy, mind bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts seen on stages all across the globe; and just a cheeky hint of nudity!

After winning numerous awards at Fringes across the country with their 2 family magic shows - The Greatest Magic Show and CIRCUS - the creative minds Sam and Justin are now getting set to completely flip the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the bunnies and top hats with raw comedy and sex appeal! Oh and did we mention FREE DRINKS for all the volunteers? Yes you read that right - join the magicians on stage and the next drink is on them!

Last year at the Magic Festival, the duo put on the absolute highlight of the festival -5 completely sold-out nights at the Circus Oz Melba Spiegeltent and together with their family shows, secured the title of 'Highest Selling Show at the festival in 2021. Similar accolades were achieved as part of Fringe World in Perth and Adelaide Fringe where they sold 95 and 80% of all tickets respectively as part of their longest seasons to date with Girls School and Gluttony.

This year in Melbourne, strap yourself in for "a night of unwarranted laughter" (What's On Sydney) as two of the best magicians in the business present a show with creative flare and impressive showmanship that WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN!

"We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of Melbourne have never seen anything like this before!" says Showman, Sam Hume.

Learn more at www.melbournemagicfestival.com.