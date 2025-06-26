AC/DC Adds Second Melbourne Show to 2025 POWER UP Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following overwhelming demand, a second and final Melbourne show has been added to AC/DC’s 2025 POWER UP Tour, taking place later this year. This follows earlier news of second and final Sydney and Brisbane shows. Joining AC/DC as special guests on the tour is Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. Tickets are on sale now here.

The tour shares its name with AC/DC’s 2020 album, POWER UP, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart in Australia and 20 other countries around the globe. POWER UP notably notched the band’s third #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. It closed out the year on Rolling Stone’s “Top 50 Albums of 2020” and Consequence of Sound’s “Top 50 Albums of 2020.” Plus, it garnered GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album”, “Best Rock Performance”, and “Best Music Video” for “Shot In The Dark.”

In 2024, the POWER UP Tour kicked off in Europe with a staggering 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing 2 million tickets sold across 24 shows. The band just concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and has 15 additional shows scheduled across Europe before returning to Australia.

Tour Dates:

Wednesday 12 November - Melbourne Cricket Ground

*NEW SHOW Sunday 16 November - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Friday 21 November - Sydney Accor Stadium

*NEW SHOW Tuesday 25 November - Sydney Accor Stadium

Sunday 30 November - Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final

Thursday 4 December - Perth Optus Stadium

Sunday 14 December - Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

*NEW SHOW Thursday 18 December - Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

