ABC Host Ange Lavoipierre's ZEALOT Examines The Ways God Is Explained To Us

Comedian & ABC podcast host Ange Lavoipierre is bringing her new comedy hour to Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2020.

Zealot is a demented excavation of all the ways God is explained to us.

From Santa-based existentialism to Bible camp, and a latter-day detour into Tarot, one-time true believer Ange Lavoipierre charts the course from 10-year-old evangelist to fully-fledged heathen.

Most of the ways God was explained to her have only inspired yet more questions. Does Santa believe in himself? Whomst amongst us will go to heaven? Was God the original herpes carrier? And is the blue Google Maps dot sentient? Zealot has answers in the form of tall stories and absurd characters, and will give you plenty to believe in.

Zealot is Ange's second hour of comedy, following the success of her debut, Final Form, which won a Best Comedy Weekly Award at last year's Adelaide Fringe Festival, before going on to sell out shows at Sydney, Melbourne and Edinburgh Fringe.

Ange is also the co-host of the ABC's daily news & current affairs podcast, The Signal.

Zealot opens on Tuesday March 31. Bookings recommended.

Bookings: comedyfestival.com.au





