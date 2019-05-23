A ROOM OF ONE'S OWN By Virginia Woolf Comes to fortyfivedownstairs

fortyfivedownstairs and La Mama present

Sentient Theatre's production of A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf, adapted for the stage and Directed by Peta Hanrahan, 17 - 28 July, 2019.

Following a sold-out premiere season, Peta Hanrahan's stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf's classic essay returns this July to fortyfivedownstairs in the Melbourne CBD. Breathing new life into the history of women and literature, A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf is based on a series of lectures that gently interrogates the history of women and fiction.

This much-lauded production carries striking relevance to current conversations. Today, with campaigns such as Me Too, Time's Up and NOW Australia, A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf shines a light on our history with astounding pertinence to contemporary society. The work explores gender disparity from an historical per-spective, delivering the main themes and ideas from the 1929 essay (of the same name) to present-day audi-ences, while keeping Woolf's language intact, and charming humour alive.

"The novelette text of A Room of One's Own has been delivered by Woolf as a piece of non-fiction - written fic-tionally.", explains Adaptor/Director Peta Hanrahan. "The audience response to our premiere season showed me that Virginia Woolf's text is more than just still alive, the work was met with a veracious hunger. My socio-political intention is to move forward with contemporary feminist ideals, and within that idea is to offer a different way of fighting. One of those ways is to ask men to join the conversation, not exclude them from it anymore, and that makes this show very different from other theatrical experiences on the subject."

Sentient Theatre is a collective of contemporary theatre practitioners formed with the goal of bringing important humanitarian narratives to the stage. The return season of their sell-out production A Room of One's Own by Vir-ginia Woolf breathes life, once again, into the history of women and literature. This powerful Australian play is a challenging, provocative, and intelligent reflection on a subject no one on this planet can avoid.

Adapted and Directed by Peta Hanrahan - Performed by Anthea Davis, Marissa O'Reilly, Anna Kennedy and Jackson Trickett - Lighting Design by Paul Lim - Set Design by Dagmara Gieysztor - Sound Design by David Thom-son

This project is proudly supported by fortyfivedownstairs, La Mama Theatre Inc, Regional Arts Victoria, Creative Victoria, City of Melbourne, Australia Council for the Arts, and Auspicious Arts Projects.

17 - 28 July, 2019

Preview 17 July

Tues - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 5pm

Tickets: $43 Full, $38 Senior, $35 Concession, $30 Grps 10+ and Preview

Bookings: 03 9662 9966 on online at

www.fortyfivedownstairs.com/wp2016/event/a-room-of-ones-own-by-virginia-woolf

Venue: fortyfivedownstairs - 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

www.aroomofonesownvirginia.org





