aGLIFF to Present Special Screening of I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY This Month

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present a December 2022 special event and screening of I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY. This private screening will be hosted by All American Goddess at Large Nadine Hughes featuring a pre-movie Whitney Houston sing-along with Austin based musician Tina G. on Wednesday, December 28 at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the soon to be released biographical musical film based on the life of American pop icon Whitney Houston from the writer of Bohemian Rapsody. This new film stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston with Houston's former record producer Clive Davis serving as producer on this film.

DECEMBER 2022 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENING

agliff.org/queer-spectrum

EVENT DETAILS:

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY | DECEMBER 28, 2022

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY | US | 2022 | 146 minutes | English

Director: Kasi Lemmons | Writer: Anthony McCarten | Producers: Anthony McCarten, Pat Houston, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Denis O'Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri, Matt Jackson, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill, Matt Salloway, Christina Papagika

Starring: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Community Partner: Austin Pride.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant-and so emotional-journey through Houston's trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon's most beloved hits as you've never heard them before. Don't you wanna dance?

TICKETS:

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY is $15 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Members get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and receive festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.

About aGLIFF:

Founded in 1987 aGLIFF is Austin's oldest film festival and became a 501(c)3 in 1995. The festival began as a four-day event with just four films primarily focused on coming out and the AIDS epidemic. It has grown into a multifaceted nonprofit organization with year-round community programs and events culminating each year in the annual film festival. Originally named the Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival (1987) the organization changed its name in 2018 to All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival to reflect the changing landscape of how queer people identify. In 2019, the Board of Directors selected PRISM as the festival theme to highlight the way the festival can refract a single beam of art into multiple viewpoints, showcasing all the voices in the spectrum of our LGBTQIA+ community through film.

The organization's mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of LGBTQIA+ identified people, to educate the community about LGBTQIA+ issues, to produce and promote the best in LGBTQIA+ community building events, and to support and partner with other organizations to enlighten the public.