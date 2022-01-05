ZACH Theatre's Program Donates 3,000 Tickets to Frontline Workers

ZACH Theatre, Central Texas' premier professional theatre, is leading the way with a new program, One for One, offering complimentary seats to frontline workers to experience the magic of live theatre in 2022. Donated tickets will be distributed by partners H-E-B and Baylor Scott & White (BSW).

For each of the first 300 new ZACH XP memberships purchased, ZACH will donate tickets to benefit Austin area frontline workers who have helped the community weather the pandemic. Enabling 300 frontline workers to experience multiple shows throughout 2022, ZACH has dedicated up to 3,000 tickets to the One for One program for shows playing through December 2022.

"Both H-E-B and Baylor Scott & White have been incredible partners to ZACH through the years, in countless ways. If it weren't for the continuous work of their frontline employees, Austin would not be in the place we are now with the pandemic, and ZACH would not be able to re-open," said Elisbeth Challener, Managing Director ZACH Theatre. "Thankfully, they've not only helped keep us safe and fed, but have helped enable our city to begin recovering and bring back live theatre once again. The One for One program is ZACH's way of saying thank you!"

Modeled on the global success of Netflix and other content subscription services, ZACH XP gives members the flexibility to book a ticket whenever they want, right up to showtime, as well as free parking and exclusive discounts.

ZACH XP members will have access to all Mainstage, Family series shows, and concerts at ZACH. Click here to learn more.

In addition to free parking and bar discounts, members in the unique new program will also be able to purchase tickets for their friends and family for a 10 percent discount. Household memberships will be available for those who want to manage the theatre-going experiences for their family.