Tickets Are Now On Sale for A TWISTED CHRISTMAS CAROL

Tickets are now on sale for the comedy "A Twisted Christmas Carol" presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, at the box office, or by clicking the link below.



The second show of Hill Country Community Theatre's 2019-20 season, "A Twisted Christmas Carol," by Phil Olson, writer of the smash hit "Don't Hug Me" series, guarantees side-splitting laughter. This hilarious comedy is set in a BBQ joint in a small town in Texas.



Cantankerous BBQ joint owner, Buford Johnson, gets in an argument with his wife, Darla, and tells her he's skipping Christmas. He storms out of the restaurant, goes four-wheeling, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck, and goes into a coma. He then comes back in his dream where he's visited by BBQ sauce legend, Hank Walker, who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future. Hank takes Buford on a Dickensian journey... Texas-style!



"A Twisted Christmas Carol" will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. The show will open on December 5 and run for three weeks through December 22. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID.

Get tickets HERE.





