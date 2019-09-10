The Percussion Collective Announced At McCullough Theatre

The Percussion Collective transcends the medium of percussion through uncommon performance experiences that surprise and engage audiences at a profound emotional level. Artistic Director and percussion luminary Robert van Sice, considered one of the world's foremost performers of contemporary music for marimba, has assembled a collection of many of today's brightest percussion stars to bring his unique approach to percussion chamber music to the stage.

The roster of The Percussion Collective includes some of the world's most esteemed and dynamic young voices in the art form. They are drawn from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Camerata Pacifica, the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble as well as faculty members from universities such as Miami's Frost School of Music, Michigan State University, the University of Massachusetts, Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music, and the University of Kansas. Featuring players from Europe, Asia, and the US, this new generation of virtuosi represent the leading edge of innovation in concert conception and performance.

Robert van Sice is one of the world's foremost performers of contemporary music for marimba, having premiered over one hundred pieces including many of today's seminal works for the instrument. In 1989 he gave the first solo marimba recital at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and subsequent recitals followed in Vienna's Musikverein, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, Paris's Centre Georges Pompidou, New York's Carnegie Hall, Tokyo's Casals Hall, and dozens more. Many were broadcast by the BBC, Swedish Radio, Norwegian Radio, Radio France, WDR, and NPR. He has appeared as a soloist with Europe's leading contemporary music ensembles such as London Sinfonietta, Ensemble Contrechamps in Geneva and L'Itineraire in Paris. In 1997 he was appointed Director of Percussion Studies at the Yale School of Music and subsequently joined the faculties of the Curtis Institute and Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. His former students have won many prizes and are active in more than twenty countries. Van Sice has given hundreds of master classes at leading conservatories around the world.

For more information on this performance, please visit: https://texasperformingarts.org/season/percussion-collective-mccullough-theatre-2019





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You