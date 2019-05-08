The Bluebonnet Chorale Presents 'Bluebonnet Country'

The Bluebonnet Chorale, the Hill Country Community Theatre Players will present a very special event, "Bluebonnet Country," for two performances only on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, June 2 at 2:15 PM.

"The Bluebonnet Chorale and some of our very talented HCCT players are donning their boots and jeans and showing that they know a Twang or two about country songs," said Sally Stemac, one of the organizers of the event. "Our performance of 'Bluebonnet Country' is an eclectic set of country and folk tunes which will have the audience tapping their feet and even singing along. The program includes music that spans two centuries as well as songs made popular by modern-day country stars. We're gonna have fun, y'all!"

The hit songs will include "Walkin' After Midnight," "Stand by Your Man," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Old Kentucky Home," "I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart," and many more.

"This is another one of our Pay-What-You-Can events," said Mike Rademaekers, executive director of the theatre. "If you're running short that weekend and only have a couple of bucks and still want to see a show, come on by - we'll take your couple of bucks. If you can pay more, that's great but not necessary."

No reservations will be taken, as seating is first come, first served basis. It is advised that you arrive early to ensure you get seated. Cash only, please.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





