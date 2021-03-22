Texas Theatre and Dance presents YEAR OF THE TIGER, March 24-27, 2021.

On the eve of the anniversary of the COVID-19 global pandemic, a news anchor is preparing for a special transmission commemorating the year that has gone by when she is visited by a tiger who really wants her to get the story straight, no matter what the cost.

Composed of interviews with workers impacted by the pandemic, viral videos, official declarations and a tiger, Year of the Tiger is a blend of fact and fiction that seeks to respond to some of the troubling and often unbelievable events of the past year. This investigation explores not only the impact of COVID-19 worldwide, but also civil unrest, police brutality and the Trump administration's war with truth.

Year of the Tiger contains mature content and themes. Suitable for audiences 17+.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing.