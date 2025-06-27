Seismic Dance Event Reveals Lineup For 8.0 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seismic Dance Event has announced the phase one lineup for its 8.0 edition, taking place November 14-16 at Austin's acclaimed The Concourse Project. Renowned as the South's premier house and techno festival, Seismic returns with another world-class lineup - bringing together global icons, boundary-pushing sounds, and a devoted underground community for a weekend of pure sonic immersion.

This year's lineup delivers a bold fusion of legacy acts, tastemakers, and rising stars. At the top of the bill are legendary UK duo UNDERWORLD, experimental luminary Four Tet, techno trailblazer Charlotte De Witte, GRAMMY-nominated act Elderbrook (DJ Set), and viral Brazilian phenom Mochakk. They're joined by melodic house visionary Lane 8, UK powerhouses Gorgon City, and festival mainstay Duke Dumont.

The lineup expands with high-octane sets from global underground talent like Enrico Sangiuliano, electrifying selector Lilly Palmer, peak-hour expert Eli Brown, melodic favorite Cassian, the high bpm styles of KETTAMA, and industrial techno duo X CLUB.

Adding fresh energy to the weekend are international talents including UK rave favorite Ben Hemsley, eclectic Italian DJ and producer GENESI, Portuguese standout Mari Ferrari, fast-rising Brazilian Afro-House focused artist Maz, and Germany's old school rave inspired Somewhen.

Spearheaded by Austin's own RealMusic Events, Seismic Dance Event has cultivated a distinct identity as one of North America's premier boutique electronic music festival experiences. Known for its cutting-edge programming, immersive production, and tight knit community, Seismic delivers intimate yet high-impact experiences that set it apart from the typical festival format. Fans are offered rare proximity to global house and techno headliners alongside the next wave of underground talent.

Seismic's home base, The Concourse Project, is an independently operated, large-scale venue recognized globally for its hybrid indoor-outdoor layout, state-of-the-art sound, and festival-grade staging. Since opening in 2021, the venue has become a destination for electronic music lovers around the globe-earning repeated recognition on DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs list, ranked at the #4 club in the US and #27 globally.

Seismic Dance Event comes to life across its flagship stages - the indoor Volcano, outdoor Tsunami, and return of the Frequency stage - each crafted with its own distinctive aesthetic, sound design, and carefully curated artist programming. As day turns to night, the energy transitions seamlessly into immersive afterparties held within The Concourse Project's iconic main room. Defined by world-class bookings, boundary-pushing production, and one of the most passionate dance communities in the country, Seismic has solidified its status as a standout on the global electronic music circuit.

With elite bookings, high-touch production, and one of the most passionate fanbases in the country, Seismic has solidified its status as a must-attend on the global dance music calendar.

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website, with options for 3-day GA passes and VIP experiences.

Seismic Dance Event 8.0 Lineup

Charlotte De Witte

Duke Dumont

Elderbrook (DJ Set)

Eli Brown

Four Tet

Gorgon City

Lane 8

Mochakk

UNDERWORLD

ACRAZE

Ben Hemsley

Cassian

Enrico Sangiuliano

GENESI

KETTAMA

Lilly Palmer

Mari Ferrari

Maz

Noizu

Odd Mob

Ranger Trucco

Somewhen

Sultan + Shepard

Torren Foot B2B Airwolf Paradise

X CLUB.

