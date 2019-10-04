SPOOKTACULAR: Halloween Drag Variety Show And Boo Bash Announced

City Theatre Austin presents SPOOKTACULAR: Drag Variety Show and Boo Bash

Halloween - come eat, drink, drag, and be scaaary! City Theatre Austin invites you to a fang-tastic night of entertainment that you don't want to miss - or forever be haunted if you do. The fundraising show will be serving up Fiendish Food and Devilish Drinks from local restaurants, Drag Variety featuring The Dames of Deception, Costume Prizes, Time Warp Dance Contest, Fortune Teller, Silent Auction with lots a grrr-eat items, and Music and Dancing into the Fright Night. All money raised benefiting City Theatre's relocation "On our Way" project.

Thursday, October 31. Ground Floor Theatre. Food and Spirits 6:30 p.m. Showtime 8 p.m.. General Seats $25/Center Reserved Seats $35.

The Drag Variety Show featuring The Dames of Deception: All-Male Drag Revue.



"It is hard work being a woman which is why we hired the best MEN for the job!"

The Dames of Deception is an award-winning all-male drag revue featuring entertainers who have helped raise over 1 million dollars for charity organizations. Rhinestones, sequins feathers, and more are in store at every show! The Dames of Deception was founded by Saffire T. Stone, one of Austin's most beloved female impersonators. Saffire is known for her stand-up comedy, quick wit, and gorgeous good looks. She leads the night as MC. The cast consists of consists of Talor Brooks-Stone, the #1 Reba McEntire Impersonator in Texas; Ima Hoot, billed as the oldest living drag queen in captivity and truly a hoot with her over the top comedy routines; Christina Lee Fontaine, the epitome of glamour and grace; Alix Courtnie, the Disco Dancing Diva of Texas, winning the title of being the first-ever Drag Queen to serve as Queen of Mardi Gras; and last but not least, Anita Nother, the Rock N. Roll Reigning Empress of Austin. Celebrity impersonations, disco dancing divas, over the top comedy, and unparalleled glamour and elegance. Together - with rhinestones and feathers - these ladies put on one heck of a show!

The City Theatre Company is excited to be celebrating its 14th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment in Austin. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Austin Cultural Arts Division. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, Austin Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld Austin and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing quality theatrical experiences and entertainment for Austin, its artists, and its community - put a little theatre in your life!

Seats and information: info@citytheatreaustin.org or brownpapertickets.com www.citytheatreaustin.org.





