Review: THE NORMAL HEART at Austin Rainbow Theatre

Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart is a play based on the author's own experiences with AIDS activism, the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, and the lack of government and medical intervention during the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City. Premiering off-Broadway in 1985, the play was met with significant acclaim and has seen numerous stagings since. In 2014, it was adapted into an HBO film of the same name.

Unlike other plays about the AIDS epidemic, The Normal Heart does not delve into the individual cases or the romantic lives of those afflicted by the virus. Instead, it focuses on the reactions and behaviors of the various social groups and whether they choose to actively engage or remain on the sidelines. The play powerfully captures the despair and anger of activists striving to build support networks and demand government action. It highlights the complexities and inefficiencies of medical research, revealing how patient care can be neglected. Additionally, it explores the struggles many families face in accepting a gay family member. Ultimately, the play underscores the heartbreaking truth that failing to support each other—regardless of direct impact—leads to collective loss.

The activist.

During a visit to his primary physician, Ned Weeks (Dax Dobbs), a gay Jewish writer and activist, learns of a mysterious disease spreading among gay men. Outraged by the lack of support from city officials, the medical community, and private donors, Ned embarks on a journey that may cost him his sanity, friendships, and the love of his life. Dobbs portrays Ned Weeks with a rich blend of intensity and vulnerability, capturing the essence of a man fighting against an unresponsive bureaucracy and a society in denial. Ned’s growing frustration and vigorous activism often place him at odds with many, including his community.

In a 1983 appearance on NBC's "Today" show, activist and Gay Men Health Crisis co-founder Larry Kramer asked host Jane Pauley, "Jane, can you imagine what it must be like if you had lost 20 of your friends in the last 18 months?"

"No," Pauley replied.

"It's a very angry community," Kramer said.

The community.

In 1980s New York City, there is significant reluctance within the gay community, including Ned’s friends, to fully engage in the fight against AIDS. Many professional gay men remain “in the closet,” fearing retaliation or discrimination from employers, constituents, and family members. Ned’s uncompromising stance on AIDS prevention and communication makes many uncomfortable. Messages like “stop having sex,” “AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease,” and “AIDS only affects gay men” are perceived as criticisms of their way of life, fostering fears that increased visibility and scrutiny could lead to even greater oppression.

“Until 1983 when the World Health Organization released their first assessment of the global AIDS crisis, the disease was still widely believed to only be a gay disease."

Ned’s activist group faces both internal conflicts and external pressures. As they attempt to draw attention from public officials and the media, they encounter resistance at every turn. Ned’s blunt and aggressive tactics often alienate potential allies, including the more cautious members of the group. One such member, Mickey Marcus (Bob Brandenburg), an older gay man, sees the AIDS messaging as an attack on his way of life and a setback for the rights he and his peers have fought for since the days of Stonewall.

A powerful conversation between Bruce Niles (Travis Owens), the group's president, and Ned underscores the horrific treatment AIDS patients and their families face due to society’s lack of understanding, empathy, and basic human decency. Bruce recounts the final days of his lover, who recently died of AIDS, describing how he was mistreated by airline pilots, doctors, and nurses, and ultimately discarded with hospital waste. Travis Owens delivered this heart-wrenching account with raw, honest emotion, bringing the entire house to tears.

The doctor.

Karen Rudy as Dr. Emma Brookner exudes strength and determination. She vividly conveys the crushing weight of a doctor overwhelmed by the inability to save countless lives affected by the illness, all while grappling with insufficient support and understanding from the broader medical community and government.

“Government research did not commence until January 1983.”

The family.

Ned’s brother, Ben (Rex Stanfield), a successful lawyer, finds Ned's relentless and confrontational approach both troubling and embarrassing and is hesitant to support his brother's efforts to raise awareness about the illness. Their relationship is marked by raw emotion and regret, but ultimately, the bonds of family prove strong and forgiving.

“June 5, 1981: An AIDS Epidemic is officially declared.”

The lover.

Ned’s lover Felix Turner (Adrian Lancaster) is diagnosed with AIDS and his declining health is a major focus in the second act as the disease finally knocks at Ned’s front door. His eventual death is a devastating blow to Ned, his family, and the community. Felix’s passing is a poignant and heart-wrenching moment that underscores the personal losses experienced by many.

With a minimalist yet impactful set design by Katie Birks-Kilman and a unifying touch in the costumes—white tees and jeans for all the gay male characters—the focus remains firmly on the story. This deliberate simplicity enhances the play’s power, allowing its compelling narrative and emotional depth to take center stage.

Under the expert direction of Christopher Preslar, ART’s production of The Normal Heart delivers the play’s message and invites audiences to consider our role in the ongoing fight for justice and compassion. Kramer’s timeless work remains a vital and moving testament to the enduring power of activism, community, and the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity.

“Estimated infections since 1981: 80 Million and counting.”

Duration: 2 hours with 1 intermission

The Normal Heart

Book by Larry Kramer

Directed by Christopher Preslar

Now playing through September 21st, 2024

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

ASL performances on Saturdays at 2:00 PM

Austin Rainbow Theatre at Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd. Suite 122

Austin, Texas 78702

Comments