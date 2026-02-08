 tracker
PROHIBITION: A MUSICAL COMEDY to Open March 20 at Dougherty Arts Theater

The show runs March 20 through 27.

By: Feb. 08, 2026
Texas Comedies' Prohibition: A Musical Comedy will open at the Dougherty Arts Theater in Austin on March 20, running through March 27.

There's a battle over booze in the Capital City, as a speakeasy owner is pitted against the Anti-Saloon League next door. This one-hour musical comedy - with a live band - is based on the conflict in Texas between the "Wets" and the "Drys."

Cast includes (in alphabetical order) Dan Dalbout, Max Hanesworth, Lydia Margitza, Aaron Matijasic, Rachel Pallante, TaTyana Smith and Jess Workman.

Texas Comedies, based in Austin, creates and performs original musical comedies throughout Texas. Recent shows include The Feud, Murders & Moontowers, Bonnie & Clyde and Boomtown.




