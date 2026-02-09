Photos: URINETOWN Opens This Week At The Mary Moody Northen Theatre

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) at St. Edward’s University continues its 53rd season with Urinetown: The Musical, the irreverent, Tony Award–winning satire with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Kasey RT Graham, the production runs February 12 – 22, 2026, at MMNT on the St. Edward’s University campus.

Set in a dystopian future where water is scarce and private toilets are outlawed, Urinetown imagines a society forced to pay for “The Privilege to Pee.” Controlled by the ruthless Urine Good Company and its greedy CEO Caldwell B. Cladwell, the population lives under constant surveillance and oppression until a young rebel dares to imagine a better world. Smart, fast-paced, and wildly funny, Urinetown skewers capitalism, bureaucracy, and social apathy while ultimately asking how far people are willing to go in the name of justice. Despite its cheeky title, the musical is filled with heart, sharp wit, and one of contemporary musical theatre’s most inventive scores.

Director Kasey RT Graham brings extensive Broadway, national tour, and regional theatre experience to MMNT. His Broadway credits include Art, Take Me Out, and On the 20th Century (Associate Director). National tours include The Phantom of the Opera (Resident Director) and Dirty Dancing (Associate Director), as well as serving as Music Director for The Producers, Spring Awakening, and Oklahoma.

The creative team includes Lyn Koenning (Music Director), Kimberly Schafer (Choreographer), Theada Hanning (Scenic Design), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Avery Lynch (Sound Design), Miguel De Hoyos (Props Design), Anna Fugate-Downs (Hair/Make Up Design), and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

The cast features professional guest artists alongside students from the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts. Equity guest artists Jordan Barron and Quincy Kuykendall appear as Officer Lockstock and Caldwell B. Cladwell, respectively, with Anna Skidis Vargas, MMNT’s Resident Director, as the formidable Penelope Pennywise.

St. Edward’s University students Kameron Callahan stars as Bobby Strong, the idealistic rebel leader, and Gabrielle North portrays Hope Cladwell, whose awakening challenges the world she has always known.

Photo Credit: April Paine



Kameron Callahan and Gabrielle North

Gabrielle North and Quincy Kuykendall

Kameron Callahan