Photos: First Look at Penfold Theatre Company's ART at Ground Floor Theatre

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) has released production photos for ‘Art’ by Yamina Reza running November 2–18, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at the link below.

Check out the photos below!

Originally produced by Penfold in 2008 as the production launching their theatre company, ‘Art’ returns as a salute to their 15th anniversary. Director Steven Pounders and Penfold founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins return from the original production. The cast is rounded out by longtime Penfold collaborator Kareem Badr.

The lives of three old friends are turned upside down when one of them spends a small fortune on a white painting! This “remarkably wise, witty, and intelligent comedy” and winner of the Tony Award for Best Play grabs us between laughs to ask poignant questions about the meaning of art and friendship.

“In 2008, Penfold mounted 'Art' for its inaugural production. The play uses Seinfeld-like humor to ask how we define Art and how we measure its value. It also holds up three friends who have known each other for fifteen years to explore how people change over time and how their relationships must change with them,” said Penfold Co-Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “Well, it's been fifteen years since that production, and we've done a lot of changing, too, particularly in the past few years. As a company, we're reflecting on those changes and asking what they mean for our relationship with our audience and, of course, our Art. Through that lens, it feels like the perfect time to revisit this hilarious and poignant work.”

Casting includes Kareem Badr as Marc, Ryan Crowder as Serge, and Nathan Jerkins as Yvan.

Written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, ‘Art’ is directed by Steven Pounders. The production team includes Costume Design byGlenda Wolfe, Sound Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar, Set and Properties Design by Desi Roybal, Nathaniel Williams as Technical Director, and Stephanie Delk as Stage Manager.

