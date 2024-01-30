Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS

Get a first look at the cast in action.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall is Simply The Best! Photo 4 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall is Simply The Best!

Get a first look at Million Dollar Quartet at TexARTS, now on stage from January 19th through February 11th, 2024.

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations.

Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Photos by April Paine Photography.

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Hobby Center in Spring 2024 Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Hobby Center in Spring 2024

The critically acclaimed Broadway production of 'GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY' is coming to the Hobby Center. Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
BORN WITH TEETH Comes to Austin Playhouse in April Photo
BORN WITH TEETH Comes to Austin Playhouse in April

Austin Playhouse has announced single tickets are now on sale for the remaining three 2023-2024 Season productions and the Spring Cabaret with cast and creatives announced for the Austin premiere of Born With Teeth.

3
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree Theatre Photo
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree Theatre

Under the skillful direction of Elizabeth V. Newman, Photograph 51 is a tribute to Dr. Rosalind Franklin and her unaccredited contributions to science. Entertaining, poignant, and relevant to the ongoing conversations about the role of women in a male-dominated society.

4
Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages Photo
Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages

Different Stages’ production of 'The Library' by Scott Z. Burns is a powerful and thought-provoking play that tackles difficult subject matter with grace and intelligence. It offers a nuanced exploration of the human experience in the aftermath of tragedy, leaving a lasting impact on those who witness its compelling narrative unfold onstage.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES TrailerVideo: Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTSPhotos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS
Curve Theatre Announces New Production of Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADYCurve Theatre Announces New Production of Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy CenterReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Videos

Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre Video
Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
The Filigree Theatre Presents “Photograph 51” in Austin The Filigree Theatre Presents “Photograph 51”
The Filigree Theatre (1/25-2/04)
UTNT (UT New Theatre): Taste Buds: The Adventures of Cake and Broccoli in Austin UTNT (UT New Theatre): Taste Buds: The Adventures of Cake and Broccoli
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (3/02-3/02)
FronteraFest 2024 in Austin FronteraFest 2024
Hyde Park Theatre (1/16-2/17)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
Proyecto Teatro in Austin Proyecto Teatro
The VORTEX (5/25-6/08)
BRIDGING WITH MOTHER in Austin BRIDGING WITH MOTHER
The VORTEX (3/21-3/23)
Fancy Meeting Me Here ~ A Journey from a Broken Home to Breaking Free in Austin Fancy Meeting Me Here ~ A Journey from a Broken Home to Breaking Free
The Rosette Theatre (2/22-2/22)
The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul in Austin The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul
ACL Live at The Moody Theater (2/04-2/04)
Summer Youth Theatre in Austin Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
Mean Girls in Austin Mean Girls
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You