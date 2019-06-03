Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Terrence McNally's IMMORTAL LONGINGS

The world premiere of Immortal Longings at ZACH Theatre, the newest work by playwright and American Theatre Legend Terrence McNally starring Steven Epp as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghliev and Wyatt Fenner as Vaslav Nijinsky; directed by Peter Rothstein; and choreography by Kelli Foster Warder, will play The Topfer at ZACH. Performances begin June 12 with an Official Opening date of June 20and running through July 14.

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright and LGBT activist Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman) expresses his excitement on casting, "Thanks to the audition process, we found wonderful actors from both Austin and New York ideal for their roles. My hope is that these actors will bring their uniqueness to the play. We have no preconceptions about what these roles are. I'll discover these characters along with the actors in Austin." McNally expands on Immortal Longings, "First, we hope the play is a treat; second, plays about a genius like Diaghilev, the great Russian impresario, are not exactly a dime a dozen. His work with the Ballets Russes is the stuff of legends."

Immortal Longings explores the rich history of the great Russian impresario Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and his legendary Ballets Russes, who introduced the world to such revolutionary artists as Nijinsky, Stravinsky and Picasso. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. The play takes place as the iron claw of the Bolsheviks closes in on the free spirits of New Art, forcing them to take refuge in a liberated and liberating Paris, at the birth of the 20th Century.

In addition to Steven Epp as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghliev and Wyatt Fenner as Vaslav Nijinsky, Immortal Longings will star; James Patrick Nelson as Dmitry "Dima" Filosofov; Shannon Koob as Misia Sert; Suzanne Warmanen as Dunya; JOSHUA PAGAN as Leonide Massine; RACHAEL HANLON, MARIE PEARCE, KEVIN MURDOCK-WATERS, and IAN J. BETHANY as Ballet Ensemble; and ROB GREENFIELD as Pianist.

Directed by Peter Rothstein, the production team also includes KELLI FOSTER WARDER as Choreographer, Michael Hoover as Scenic Designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as Costume Designer, SERRET JENSEN as Hair and Makeup Designer, Philip Rosenberg as Lighting Designer, CRAIG BROCK as Sound Designer, SCOTT GROH as Properties Designer, ROD SIMONSON as Projection Designer, AMANDA COOLEY DAVIS as Dialect Coach, and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as Stage Manager.

Age recommendation: Seventeen and up for adult language, sexual situations and full nudity.





