Nané and Ley Line Partner With The SIMS Foundation on Upcoming Event for the Austin Community

Two of Austin's critically acclaimed bands, Nané and Ley Line, will both be debuting their independent short films on May 21st at the Paramount Theater. Throughout 2020, each group used the pause in live music as an opportunity to complete their indie short films. Both films uniquely pay tribute to family, support systems, and the wild journey of this musical life. Ley Line and Nané draw on global influences to unite and uplift audiences from around the world. The night will feature exclusive premieres of both films as well as live performances from each group.

Nané and Ley Line have also partnered with The SIMS Foundation for the event, highlighting the Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and working with the organization to help end the stigma associated with mental health and substance use issues. This is one of the many events throughout the month where SIMS can continue the conversation on such an important topic. The need for mental health and recovery support in the music community has never been greater as ongoing support is needed to continue to meet the increased demand for help. As the Live Music Capital of the World, SIMS aims to keep it that way by ensuring access to services and enhancing the mental wellness of musicians, music industry professionals and their dependent families. To learn more about these important issues and to donate online you can go to https://simsfoundation.org/donate/

Ley Line explains how the partnership was forged and inspired, "Looking at both Nanè and Ley Line's short films we can see that creativity, community, and connection all foster a better sense of well-being. So when we found out that May was Mental Health Awareness Month, it felt like a wonderful opportunity to bring the SIMs foundation into our event at the Paramount. As a group, Ley Line has performed at fundraising events for SIMs as well as benefit from their services. We are so lucky have caring professionals who view artists as an important part of the culture of Austin. It's a critical support system and safety net in the musical community. If anything, we hope that people learn more about this wonderful organization and that musicians who didn't know about SIMs can get the access they need."

Patsy Dolan Bouressa, SIMS Foundation Executive Director shares the enthusiasm and states, "The SIMS Foundation is honored to collaborate with Ley Line and Nané on this event to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month. As the only non-profit in the nation providing the full range of behavioral healthcare to those in the music industry, SIMS is painfully aware of the negative impact the pandemic has had on our emotional wellbeing. SIMS works every day to break down the stigma associated with mental health issues and is thrilled to work with such compassionate and thoughtful individuals as those in Ley Line and Nané. We look forward to a beautiful evening!"

Nané's "Don't Let This Love Go To Waste" is a drum of perseverance, playfulness and love as the new band navigates how to connect with the world during a time of isolation. The short film provides a deep dive into the life of lead singer and first generation American, Daniel Sahad, and the support system that has helped shape Nané's meteoric rise on the music scene. The film features performances from their debut self-titled record, and a unique insight into the path they pave. Watch the trailer here ( https://vimeo.com/52904843 ).

Three years in the making, the visual album "We Saw Blue: An audio-visual journey through Brasil" was filmed & produced by Ley Line, combining footage from their 2017 tour through Brasil with the songs featured on the band's sophomore album. It's like a music video, travel documentary, and art film all in one. Join Ley Line on a captivating musical-journey across Brasil guided by music, poetry, and a reverence for nature and the humanity that connects us all.

View the trailer below!



Tickets to the event can be found here: https://tickets.austintheatre.org/6479/6480