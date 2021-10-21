Museum of the Future Present Partners with Levitation 2021 to Host Official Artist Lounge and Late-Night After Parties

Native Hostel, WHEN WHERE WHAT AUSTIN and Eye Contakt announce a new collaboration with the "Museum of the Future Present," a visual mixtape of space, time, and mind, and Levitation, the renowned Austin-based music festival.

The Museum of the Future Present, located at Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth St., Austin, Texas 78702), will be an official partner for Levitation and will feature a brand new, Levitation-inspired installation created by FY Productions. Additionally, Native Hostel will be the Official Levitation Artists + Media Lounge as well as the Official Levitation After Party venue, with DJ sets curated by the Museum of Future Present from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., Oct. 27 - 31.

The Official Levitation After Party on Oct. 27 will feature a performance by Nothing; Oct. 29 will feature L.A. Witch; Oct. 30 will feature Shabazz Palaces; and Oct. 31 will be the closing party (artists TBA). Tickets for the Official Levitation After Parties will be sold individually for each event, and can be found here. The Official Levitation Artist + Media Lounge will be open from Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Sunday Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

The Lounge will feature a bartender on-site and possible performances at night. October tickets for the Museum of Future Present now on sale.

For ticketing information, please see museumofthefuturepresent.com.