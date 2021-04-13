LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL Marks the Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre

The Great White Way has always been the ultimate go-to spot for epic songs of romance. The Hill Country Community Theatre puts a bouquet of these beauteous Broadway ballads on center stage.

"Love Springs Eternal - A Celebratory Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre," a special event, runs for three performances only, Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 PM. You don't want to miss the amazing show.

"Love Springs Eternal" features Kärin Frasier and Seth Smith as masters of ceremonies, Dan McMurrough on the piano, and vocalists Mark King, Cathy Rose, and Robert Schneider. The ensemble will perform "Till there Was You" from The Music Man, "I've Never Been in Love Before" from Guys & Dolls, "If Ever I Would Leave You" from Camelot, "All I Ask of You" from Phantom of the Opera, "I Caint Say No" from Oklahoma, "Being Alive" from Company, "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "What I Did for Love" from A Chorus Line and many more songs from your favorite musicals.

Tickets are $30 each for this special event. Complimentary wine, provided by Longhorn Cellars, and soft drinks will be served. Seating is limited, so please make your reservations early. Purchase your tickets in advance online at www.theHCCT.org, or over the phone rather than in-person, by calling the box office (830) 798-8944. The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, 78657, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation, please go to the theatre's website.

For the Friday and Sunday performances, the audience will be social distanced. For Saturday's performance, the audience will not be social distanced. Masks are strongly recommended but not required. HCCT staff and volunteers will wear masks, and the theatre will be sanitized.