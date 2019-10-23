LINK LINK CIRCUS Comes to the McCullough Theatre

Award-winning actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini takes inspiration from the natural world in her new theatricalized lecture, Link Link Circus, a smart yet comedic look at the links between humans and animals. Illustrated with short comic films, home movies, and animation, Link Link Circus addresses the latest scientific discoveries about animal minds, intelligence, and emotions. Joined onstage by various animals portrayed by Pan, her trained dog, Rossellini transforms herself into Aristotle, Descartes, F.S. Skinner, Charles Darwin, and more, to deliver a vivid monologue about the brilliance of the animal kingdom.



Isabella Rossellini made her cinematic debut as an actress in 1979 in the Taviani brothers' film Il Prato (The Meadow) and has appeared in numerous other films, including the American features Blue Velvet, White Nights, Rodger Dodger, Cousins, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, Infamous, Big Night, The Incredibles 2, Late Bloomers, Enemy, Two Lovers, and Joy. She is also a successful television actress and filmmaker, with a keen interest in animals and wildlife conservation. Her award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas offer comical and scientifically insightful studies of animal behavior. Her numerous awards and nominations have included The Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, Women in Film Courage Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Nominations.



Rossellini's television credits include The Blacklist, Treme, The Phantom, 30 Rock, Alias, Napoleon, Merlin, Chicago Hope, and Crime of the Century. She has written numerous books including Some of Me, In the Name of the Father, the Daughter and the Holy Spirits: Remembering Roberto Rossellini. Her latest book My Chickens and I was released by Abrams in March 2018. Also, in 2016, Rossellini returned to Lancôme as one of their new spokespeople; three decades after she was first hired by the beauty brand.

Rossellini is completing a Master's degree in Animal Behavior and Conservation at Hunter College in New York City and has received a PhD Honoris Causa from the Science Faculty at UQAM (University of Quebec at Montreal). Rossellini runs an organic farm in Brookhaven in association with the Peconic Land Trust and the Post Morrow Foundation. She is a mother of two and resides in Bellport, Long Island.

Fun Facts:

Isabella Rossellini is the daughter of actress, Ingrid Bergman, and director, Roberto Rossellini.

In 1982, Rossellini became the exclusive spokesperson for Lancôme, and returned to the company in 2016 with the specific intent to promote inclusiveness and fight against 'ageism' in the beauty industry.

When she was 19, Isabella she moved to New York City, working as a translator and a journalist for RAI-Italian Television.

