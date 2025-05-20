Interview: Jeff Sullivan of MOULIN ROUGE at Bass Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW Austin recently got a chance to learn about Jeff Sullivan, a dynamic New York-based actor, singer, and dancer whose heart and talent have taken him across stages worldwide. Originally from Newfoundland, Canada, Jeff’s deep musical roots and storytelling spirit shine in every role—from playing J.M. Barrie in the Finding Neverland national tour to his recent turn as Joe in 9 to 5. With over a decade of experience and performances in more than 30 countries, Jeff brings a rare blend of heart, humor, and humility to his craft. Jeff recently took some time to answer a few of our questions about the current production of MOULIN ROUGE now playing at Bass Concert Hall here in Austin.

BWW: Do you have a favorite number to perform, either because of the music or the choreography?

Jeff: I love being a swing and understudy in this show because I have a different answer for each. As ensemble, I love “Shut Up And Raise Your Glass” because it’s a chaotic party number and you get to see almost everyone with plenty of improv! As Christian, I love “Roxanne” because I mean come on… it’s his angsty artsy heart ripped wipe open and incredibly cinematic! And as the Duke, it’s “Sympathy for the Duke” because you get to sing The Rolling Stones while playing hard to get for Satine!

Jeff: Even with all the flash and music, Moulin Rouge! tells a deeply human story. How do you find those emotional throughlines in your performance?

Jeff: This show is a love letter to my mom who passed in 2019; so for me, it’s knowing my “why”. She’s the reason I’m up there every night and I always say live theatre is the closest I feel to her when I’m on that stage pouring my blood, sweat, tears and unabashed joy into what I love most in this world! And every night I find a moment to dedicate to her, no matter how big or small because I know she’s always got the best seat in the house watching!

BWW: The audience energy for Moulin Rouge! can be electric—how does that feedback from the crowd affect your performance?

Jeff: The energy of the audience makes or breaks a performance and the energy here in Austin really has been electric! It makes all the difference when people are ready to have a good time and are vocal - if an audience is really into the show, we hold for applause or laughter which can change the pace of a scene. It’s like a temperature gauge for us onstage and of course there’s nothing like live theatre; to experience it with a unique group of 2,000 people. They’ll never have that same reaction or exact experience again!

BWW: What’s the most memorable audience reaction or moment you’ve experienced during the tour?

Jeff: I’ll never forget one of the most random and hilarious audience reactions was here in Austin; I was on for the Duke, and after The Pitch Song it’s dead silence as the Duke is confused by what he’s just witnessed and is deciding if he’ll produce the show or not - and as I get up to cross the stage an audience member from the first couple rows yells “GUAPO!” and we all tried to keep it together! We were yelling “Guapo!” backstage for the rest of the show! My second favorite moment here in Austin was opening night when someone yelled “YEEHAW” as the curtain went up!

What do you hope audiences take away—not just from the spectacle, but from the heart of the show?

My hope for audiences and what they take away would be to dream big and live boldly; people come into our lives and can leave unannounced; never take for granted the time we have together and the community we have! Truth. Beauty. Freedom. Love.

A great jukebox musical for 21st century audiences, MOULIN ROUGE runs through May 25th at the Bass Concert Hall. It's spectacular! Tickets available here.

(Photo credit DAG Photography)

