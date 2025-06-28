Impact Arts Summer Stock Austin to Present 2025 Sneak Peak in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Impact Arts will present a one-night only event: Summer Stock Austin 2025 Sneak Peek on July 18 at the McCullough Theatre. Featuring Summer Stock Austin alumni and up and coming talents, the Sneak Peek provides a rare opportunity to celebrate young artists, the work they have been crafting, and the energy that makes Summer Stock Austin so special.

Alumni guest artists Donelvan Thigpen, Sara Burke, and Coy Branscum alongside the full 2025 company of over 75 high school and college performers, and a special treat from Summer Stock Austin’s youngest performers ages 9-12 offer a glimpse into the upcoming line up with song and dance numbers from Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar. Additionally, patrons will enjoy showstopping numbers from iconic musicals like Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Anastasia, Tarzan, Hello, Dolly!, Hair, and more — all potential productions for SSA’s next chapter.

During interactive games and giveaways, attendees will use their phones to play along, vote on past SSA shows they would like to see revived and connect with Impact Arts’ story in real time all while helping to build a creative home for the next generation.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off our summer than with the Season Sneak Peek,” said Donelvan Thigpen Co-Founder of Impact Arts. “It’s a high-energy night that celebrates our amazing cast and creative team, gives a first look at our shows, and offers a fun glimpse into what we’re dreaming up for the future. It’s going to be a blast!”

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, the Summer Stock Austin 2025 season includes the family musical Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film as well as the 1977 rock opera sensation Jesus Christ Superstar with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. This year, SSA Alumni Guest Artists will join the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar. Live performances will play in rotation with varying schedules beginning July 24 through August 10, 2025 with the special one-night only Season Sneak Peek event on July 18.

Summer Stock Austin 2025 Season Sneak Peek directed by Ginger Morris and Coy Branscum, classic favorites Mary Poppins directed and musical direction by Deonte Warren with choreography by Barrett Davis, and associate choreography by Noah Wood and Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza with musical direction by Adam Roberts and choreography by Ginger Morris, Sara Burke, and Noah Wood.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and celebrating its 21st Season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free while working with theatre professionals. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN 2025 SNEAK PEEK

One Night Only – July 18

DISNEY AND CAMERON MACINTOSH’S MARY POPPINS

July 24–August 10 (9 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellows

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Styles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

August 1–10 (9 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Comments

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...