Impact Arts Announces Cast For Movie Musical HOW TO MUSICAL THEATRE as Part of Summer Stock Austin 2022

Summer Stock Austin has announced casting for How to Musical Theatre, an original movie musical from the Emmy-Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown to close out the 2022 Summer season.

In Partnership with Leander High School and Pease Park Conservancy, Summer Stock Austin 2022 will premiere this original movie musical at Pease Park on August 14, 2022 at 7:30 pm. This special event will not only host the world premiere of How to Musical Theatre before it hits the festival circuit, but will feature additional entertainment from current Summer Stock Austin company members, alumni and special guest alumni Donny T. straight from the Tropicana in Las Vegas including portions of his Prince tribute performance. The event is FREE and open to the public with VIP tickets including a pre-show reception, front row seating and more. More information can be found at impactarts.org/current-season.

How to Musical Theatre is told through the eyes of a teenager named Marvin, who is questioning his purpose. Dropped into a musical number in a park, Marvin meets the contemporary version of some well-known musical theatre characters: Kelly, Reynolds, and O'Connor. Through a clever exploration of what it takes to make a musical, the short film celebrates the joy you feel when you "...have a life worth singing for."

Casting for How to Musical Theatre includes Wilkes Goodner as Marvin, Morgan Lewis as Kelly, Noah Wood as O'Connor, and Alyssa Hurtado as Reynolds. Featured dancers include Madison Rygaard, Allie Meredith, Kira Griffin, Camden Packer, Joseph Gallegos, Lucky Cantu, Rachel Ernat, Sydnie Brown, and Anderson Zoll. Choir/Finale include Andrew Ozuna, Sarah Collier, Ruth Waiwaiole, Sophia Zavala, Sydney Safarik, James Magruder, Eben Sebastian, Presley Muirhead, Simon Garfais, Emily Castillo-Langley, Halle Utterback, Hannah Sedlacek, Madison Jackson, Charlotte Griffin, and Delilah Grad. Extras are Lauren Foutch, Grace Coldicott, and Eric Judge.

Summer Stock Austin returned for the 2022 season with three offerings; an original movie musical, How to Musical Theatre created and co-written by Emmy Award-winners Allen Robertson and Damon Brown, the regional premiere of a new musical for family audiences Alice's Wonderland co-written and directed by Hamilton star and Summer Stock Austin mentoring alumni, J. Quinton Johnson, and Lin Manuel Miranda's In The Heights co-directed by Ginger Morris and Michael Ávila.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and going into its 17th season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere - all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

HOW TO MUSICAL THEATRE (an original movie musical) | August 14

written and created by Emmy Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown

6:30 p.m. Season Donor and VIP ticket holder pre-reception event

7:30 p.m. event begins

8:30 p.m. World Premiere of How To Musical Theatre with a Q&A after the screening

An original movie musical, How to Musical Theatre is told through the eyes of a teenager named Marvin, who is questioning his purpose. Dropped into a musical number in a park, Marvin meets the contemporary version of some well-known musical theatre characters: Kelly, Reynolds, and O'Connor. Through a clever exploration of what it takes to make a musical, the short film celebrates the joy you feel when you "...have a life worth singing for."

Get ready for a 21st century homage to the great MGM musical comedies of the 30s full of song and dance numbers and a whole lot of heart. The film will premiere at Pease Park on August 14th and then it will hit the festival circuit and become part of our Digital Learning Series for 3rd-12th grade classrooms.

TICKETING: A pre-show VIP reception for Season Donors of $500 and above will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include food and beverages and front row seating for the event. VIP ticket holders will be able to mingle with 2022 company members and cast a vote for the 2023 Summer Stock Austin production selections. To be a part of the exclusive event, you can make a donation HERE.