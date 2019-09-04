Hill Country Community Theatre Presents MORE SENIOR MOMENTS

Sep. 4, 2019  
Hill Country Community Theatre Presents MORE SENIOR MOMENTS

HCCT opens its 2019-20 season with the World Première of the new musical comedy More Senior Moments, book, music and lyrics by Linda Kaufman.

This sequel to Senior Moments, produced by HCCT in 2017, is a series of rollicking musical vignettes dealing with aging. Growing older has many facets and can be uproarious at times and deeply moving at others. The show is guaranteed to produce laughter as it moves from scene to scene, touching on life experiences to which every audience member can relate.

More Senior Moments will be presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay at the traffic light. The show will open on September 19 and run for three weeks through October 6. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM.

Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for students with a valid ID. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, online at www.theHCCT.org, or at the box office on September 12 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers and may make reservations starting September 9.



