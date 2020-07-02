Ground Floor Theatre Announces Cancellation of Remainder of 2020 Season

Ground Floor Theatre has announced the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season. With the pandemic still at the forefront, Ground Floor Theatre is unable to produce or house shows and will temporarily go dark for all performances through at least January 2021.

A statement from Co-Artistic Directors Lisa Scheps and Patti Neff-Tiven details how these current times affect Ground Floor Theatre's survival and the 2020 Season:

"Ground Floor Theatre's mission is to lift voices that need to be heard and now more than ever underrepresented voices are screaming out in our community. We at GFT hear you and we want to use our platform to get those words out.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 Crisis, we have made the difficult decision to remain closed to performances and audiences until 2021. This means that all our planned productions will be postponed or canceled, and all groups with shows scheduled at Ground Floor Theatre, have also been canceled. GFT will be making the space available to other theatre artists and non-profits to record videos or rehearsals in a safe and socially distanced atmosphere using CDC, state, and local guidelines. In addition, we are working with a food pantry to provide warehouse and distribution space.

We are hopeful that we can begin our 2021 season early in the year, with a shortened season of three full productions from four. Ground Floor Theatre's 2021 season will include the premieres of "rain falls special" on me by Lane Michael Stanley, "Dinner" by Lisa B. Thompson and the Tony-Award® winning musical "Memphis" by David Bryan and Joe D. Pietro.

In the meantime, keep an eye on our YouTube channel for more in our "Zoom Reading Series" and "GFT Sings". We will be featuring songs from our 2018 award-winning production of "Fun Home" very soon!

If you believe in our mission, if you enjoy our work, or if you just don't want to lose yet another performance venue, please consider a one-time or sustaining monthly gift to Ground Floor Theatre. We can't thank you enough for your support in these times. We look forward to the day when we can see you all at the theatre. "

If you would like to show your support, please visit groundfloortheatre.org where you will find a donate page and button. All funds will be used to help ensure rent and other operating costs are covered while the theatre is closed and unable to make any revenue. All donations are greatly appreciated.

A full video of Lisa Scheps and Patti Neff-Tiven announcing details can be found below!

