GREASE & More Set for Summer Stock Austin 2023

Summer Stock Austin has announced The Wizard of Oz and Grease as the 2023 Summer Stock season musicals with the original movie musical Dance Hall: The Movie Musical.

In Partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2023 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre July 22 - August 7, 2023. Performances will be played in rotation with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now and are available at impactarts.org/summer-stock-austin.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and going into its 17th season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere - all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

Details on the original movie musical: Dance Hall will be announced early summer.

About Impact Arts Impact Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit with Summer Stock Austin, Texas Arts Project, Digital Learning Series, In-School Workshops, Teacher Workshops, and Private Lesson Studio all under the organization. Created by Ginger Morris, Victor Villalobos and Donelvan Thigpen, Impact Arts is committed to lifelong learning. Creating experiences that impact students, audiences, and communities, Impact Arts believes in quality arts training and mentorship; work that surprises, inspires, and entertains audiences; and uniting individuals and cultivating a passion for the arts.

About Summer Stock Austin

Summer Stock Austin has been stunning audiences since 2005, bringing true musical theatre repertory experiences to Austin's summertime entertainment scene. Running two to three professional-caliber musicals in rep each summer, SSA is integral to the local arts community. Every year SSA brings together Austin performers, designers, directors, and artists with those from across the country to create theatre magic in the ATX. Through two pandemic years, Summer Stock Austin didn't quit, wowing online audiences with the award-winning CyberStock, a curated collection of original short films, presenting a powerhouse production of Lin Manuel-Miranda's Bring It On (in partnership with Texas Performing Arts), and premiering an original feature film, Scout (now winning awards on the film festival circuit!). This summer SSA is back better than ever, ready to welcome audiences to unforgettable performances!