First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Austin Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Austin:
Best Cast of a Musical (Local)
Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Cast of a Touring Production
Best Choreography (Local)
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Direction of Musical (Local)
Best Family Friendly Production (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical Direction (Local)
Best Original Score (Local)
Best Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Play - Drama (Local)
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best School Production
Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Touring Production
Best Video/Projection Design (Local)
Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)
Best Young Adult Actor (Local)
Best Young Adult Actress (Local)
Theatre of the Year (Local)
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 18%
MATILDA - Zach Theatre 11%
JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 16%
AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 15%
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 15%
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 20%
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
PICNIC - Wimberley players 9%
HAMILTON - Broadway In Austin 54%
LES MISERABLES - Broadway in Austin 20%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway In Austin 18%
Jesee Smart - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%
Judy Thompson Price - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 19%
Taylor Rainbolt - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Wimberley Players 14%
Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 21%
Vivian Ricco - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%
Bridget Gates - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Jason Kruger - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 21%
Jennifer Rose Davis - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 16%
Jessie Drollette - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 16%
Marcus Speed - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community Colleg 22%
Tracy Arnold - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 19%
Carlo Lorenzo Garcia - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 11%
Scott Shipman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 15%
Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
David Sray - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 11%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 28%
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 24%
INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Matthew Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 18%
Buddy Novak - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
Weston Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Edward’s University 9%
Brandon Douglas - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 23%
Joe Kelly - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 21%
Michael Galvan - DANCE NATION - Theatre en Bloc 9%
Zac Carr - JUNK - Street Corner Arts 15%
Dave Giminiani - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 14%
Dave Giminiani - PROOF - Wimberley Players 13%
Callie Iliff - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Kali McBurney-Taha - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace 9%
Caitlin French - TERMINATOR - Fallout 9%
Jessica Allen - AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 18%
Laurern Erksine - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 14%
Jamie Cooley - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 12%
Nadia Castellanos - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 14%
Callie Iliff - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
Kenzie Peacock - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 11%
Danny Drewes - XANADU - TexARTS 12%
Derek Smootz - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Daniel Rowan - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Zach Theatre 11%
Rick Felkins - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%
Patrick Wheeler - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 16%
Larry Anderson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 14%
Michael Vybrial - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 32%
Carlo Lorenzo Garcia - JUNK - Street Corner Arts 15%
Eli Berke - OUR TOWN - The City Theatre Company 15%
Kali McBurney-Taha - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 17%
Devyn Collie - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
Mandy Foster - XANADU - TexARTS 9%
Bridget Gates - AS YOU LIKS IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 17%
Elizabeth Steigelman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 16%
Liz Waters - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 12%
Hannah Schlochler - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 22%
Abigail Remaley - PROOF - Wimberley 17%
Val Williams - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - TexARTS 12%
Faith Castaneda - ADDAMS FAMILY - Georgetown Palace 17%
Bill Peeler - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 11%
Kathryn Eader - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Edward’s University 11%
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 15%
JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 14%
FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 14%
Adam Roberts - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 13%
David Blackburn - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 13%
Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Ashleigh Stone - MR. BURNS - Texas State University 56%
Mars Wright - TERMINATOR - Fallout 26%
Mark Shoemaker - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 18%
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 15%
AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 14%
DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 11%
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 19%
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
NOTES FROM THE FIELD - ZACH Theatre 12%
Ismael Soto III - LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 25%
Justin Dam - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 21%
Adam Witko - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 13%
WILD STRAWBERRIES - HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC SCHOOL 18%
THOROUGLY MODERN MILLIE - Leander High School 14%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dripping Springs High School 13%
TENORS UNLIMITED - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 54%
OF MICE AND MUSIC: A JAZZ TAP NUTCRACKER - Tapestry Dance Company 46%
Aaren Horak - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 38%
Morgan Phillips - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 27%
Craig Brock - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 15%
HAMILTON - Bass Concert Hall 70%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Bass Concert Hall 18%
CATS - Broadway in Austin 12%
Rich Simms - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 71%
Ross Tomlin - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 29%
Lisa B. Thompson - THE MAMALOGUES - Vortex Repertory Company 31%
Allan Baker - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 17%
Amy Knop - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 14%
Grant Pace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 36%
Diego Rodriguez - ADDAMS FAMILY - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%
Jayden Wallace - THE FACE OF EMMETT TILL - King Productions 11%
Ellie Reid - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 24%
Mariela Denson - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 24%
Maddie Robbe - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%
Georgetown Palace Theatre 30%
ZACH Theatre 15%
Emily Ann Theatre 14%
