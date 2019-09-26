Different Stages' Announces 2019-2020 Season

Get your season passes now for the Different Stages 2019-2020 season. See the full lineup below.

Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN

adapted by Patrick Sandford

November 22 - December 14, 2019 at The Vortex, 2307 Manor Road, Austin, TX

Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant and ambitious young student, discovers the secret of creating life from The Remains of the dead. But elation at his triumph is replaced by horror when he sees his monstrous creation. Abandoned by the one who made him, Frankenstein's Creature is left to a world that fears and rejects him, and soon his innocence turns to misery - and a murderous desire for revenge.

Every word in Patrick Sandford's vigorous adaptation is lifted directly from Mary Shelley's classic Gothic novel. This is one of the greatest horror stories of all time, and one that still grips readers today almost two hundred years after its first publication.

GLIDERS

by Rita Anderson

February 8 - February 29, 2020 Trinity Street Playhouse

901 Trinity St, 4th Fl, First Baptist Church, Austin, TX 78701

In the summer of 1969, three generations of seemingly ordinary women begin to uncover secrets about themselves even as the extraordinary events of the Apollo 11 mission unfold overhead. With space flight on their minds, five women struggle to break free of the expectations and obstacles that confront them on earth. It will take every ounce of courage they have to burst through the atmosphere that contains them. GLIDERS is a magical exploration of what it feels like to be lost in space in a changing world as the cast "glides" into and out of reality--and the present. "(S)he who does not know history is condemned to repeat it."

SHINING CITY

by Connor McPherson

March 27 - April 18, 2020 Santa Cruz Center Theatre

1805 East 7th St, Austin, TX 78701

SHINING CITY is a brilliant, haunting play from the multi-award-winning author of The Weir. Ian has left the priesthood to become a therapist. John is one of his first clients. John's wife has been killed in a car accident, and he keeps receiving visits from her ghost. John, with Ian's help, starts to recover. But what begins as an unusual encounter becomes a desperate struggle between the living and the dead - a struggle which will shape and define both of them for the rest of their lives.

HEARTBREAK HOUSE

by George Bernard Shaw

Summer 2020 Trinity Street Playhouse

901 Trinity St, 4th Floor, First Baptist Church, Austin, TX 78701

When Ellie Dunn joins a house party at the home of the eccentric Captain Shotover, she causes a stir with her decision to marry for money rather than love, and the Captain's forthright daughter Hesione protests vigorously against the pragmatic young woman's choice. Opinion on the matter quickly divides and a lively argument about money and morality, idealism and realism ensues as Hesione's rakish husband, snobbish sister, and Ellie's fiancé-a wealthy industrialist-enter the debate.



Written during the heart of World War I, HEARTBREAK HOUSE is Shaw at his most thought-provoking, amusing and touching. Bursting with wit and a deep compassion for the foibles of mere mortals, HEARTBREAK HOUSE is an exhilarating comic masterpiece.

All Plays And Dates Subject To Change. Season passes are available for just $110 - click HERE to purchase.





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You