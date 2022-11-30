Deaf Austin Theatre's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open This Weekend

Deaf Austin Theatre's The Last Five Years is set to open at Ground Floor Theatre this weekend!

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The cast features:



Cathy (ASL) Krissy Lemon

Cathy (Eng) Carolyn O'Brien

Jamie (ASL) Saúl López

Jamie (Eng) John Christopher



Directed by Dr. Brian A. Cheslik & Lisa Scheps

Musical Direction: Dr. Ellie Jarret Shattles

Choreographed by Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant

ASL Consultant: Sandra Mae Frank

Performance Details:



December 2nd - 18th

Showtime: 8pm CT (Sundays at 5pm CT)

Show will be live streamed on December 8th and 10th

Location:

Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd, Ste 122

Austin, TX 78702