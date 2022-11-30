Deaf Austin Theatre's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open This Weekend
Deaf Austin Theatre's The Last Five Years is set to open at Ground Floor Theatre this weekend!
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
The cast features:
Cathy (ASL) Krissy Lemon
Cathy (Eng) Carolyn O'Brien
Jamie (ASL) Saúl López
Jamie (Eng) John Christopher
Directed by Dr. Brian A. Cheslik & Lisa Scheps
Musical Direction: Dr. Ellie Jarret Shattles
Choreographed by Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant
ASL Consultant: Sandra Mae Frank
Performance Details:
December 2nd - 18th
Showtime: 8pm CT (Sundays at 5pm CT)
Show will be live streamed on December 8th and 10th
Location:
Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd, Ste 122
Austin, TX 78702
