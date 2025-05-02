Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin Come to the Chocolate Factory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chocolate Factory Theater will continue its Spring 2025 season with the premiere of S H I N E: tending the glow, a new media based installation & performance by Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin.

Emerging from the question: while walking with our ancestors and future ancestors, what is a balm that moves backwards as well as forwards? S H I N E addresses the importance of the immaterial within living systems through exploring space as a living entity.

S H I N E reimagines The Chocolate Factory's post-industrial performance space as a dynamic environment formed through deliberate and delicate actions, both physical and digital. Sculptural elements become spatialized media objects, amidst the ephemeral presence of sound holograms in the space, to communicate a type of physicality and weight central to the processing of emotion and experience.

The work offers an opportunity for embodied dialogue that exists outside of the typical colonial notions of “subjecthood” and “objecthood”. Encouraging audience agency through the use of distributed sound, video and movement, S H I N E highlights unseen mechanisms of care, the thin boundaries between call and response, and the delicate machinery of intentional communal action.

Created and Performed by Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin.

Co-produced by Onassis ONX

Wave Field Synthesis Array Provided by Andrew Schneider

Composer, Spatial Audio Arrangement, Interactives Programming: Chloe Alexandra Thompson

Video Design: DB Amorin

Dramaturgical Consultant: Joseph M. Pierce

Choreographic Consultant: devynn emory

Lighting Designer: Itohan Edoloyi

Scenic Designer/Fabricator: Marshall LaCount

