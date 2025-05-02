Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin Come to the Chocolate Factory Theater

Performances run May 29-31, 2025.
The Chocolate Factory Theater will continue its Spring 2025 season with the premiere of S H I N E: tending the glow, a new media based installation & performance by Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin.
Emerging from the question: while walking with our ancestors and future ancestors, what is a balm that moves backwards as well as forwards? S H I N E addresses the importance of the immaterial within living systems through exploring space as a living entity.
S H I N E reimagines The Chocolate Factory's post-industrial performance space as a dynamic environment formed through deliberate and delicate actions, both physical and digital. Sculptural elements become spatialized media objects, amidst the ephemeral presence of sound holograms in the space, to communicate a type of physicality and weight central to the processing of emotion and experience.
The work offers an opportunity for embodied dialogue that exists outside of the typical colonial notions of “subjecthood” and “objecthood”. Encouraging audience agency through the use of distributed sound, video and movement, S H I N E highlights unseen mechanisms of care, the thin boundaries between call and response, and the delicate machinery of intentional communal action.
Created and Performed by Chloe Alexandra Thompson and DB Amorin.
Co-produced by Onassis ONX
Wave Field Synthesis Array Provided by Andrew Schneider
Composer, Spatial Audio Arrangement, Interactives Programming: Chloe Alexandra Thompson
Video Design: DB Amorin
Dramaturgical Consultant: Joseph M. Pierce
Choreographic Consultant: devynn emory
Lighting Designer: Itohan Edoloyi
Scenic Designer/Fabricator: Marshall LaCount
Videos