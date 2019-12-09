BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Update: FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre Leads Best Local Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Austin:

Best Cast of a Musical (Local)

NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 18%

MATILDA - Zach Theatre 11%

JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 17%

AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 15%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 14%

Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 19%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%

PICNIC - Wimberley players 9%

Best Cast of a Touring Production

HAMILTON - Broadway In Austin 55%

LES MISERABLES - Broadway in Austin 20%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway In Austin 17%

Best Choreography (Local)

Jesee Smart - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%

Judy Thompson Price - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 19%

Taylor Rainbolt - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Wimberley Players 14%

Best Costume Design (Local)

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 21%

Vivian Ricco - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%

Bridget Gates - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)

Jason Kruger - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 20%

Jessie Drollette - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 16%

Jennifer Rose Davis - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 15%

Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)

Marcus Speed - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community Colleg 22%

Tracy Arnold - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 18%

Liz Fisher - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Street Corner Arts 11%

Best Direction of Musical (Local)

Scott Shipman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 15%

David Sray - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 12%

Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Best Family Friendly Production (Local)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 29%

NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 25%

INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Matthew Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 19%

Buddy Novak - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%

Cole Porter - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Brandon Douglas - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 21%

Joe Kelly - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 20%

Jason Graf - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

Zac Carr - JUNK - Street Corner Arts 15%

Dave Giminiani - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 14%

Dave Giminiani - PROOF - Wimberley Players 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Callie Iliff - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Kali McBurney-Taha - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace 9%

Caitlin French - TERMINATOR - Fallout 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Jessica Allen - AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 17%

Jamie Cooley - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 13%

Laurern Erksine - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 13%

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Nadia Castellanos - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 13%

Callie Iliff - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%

Kenzie Peacock - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 11%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Danny Drewes - XANADU - TexARTS 11%

Daniel Rowan - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Zach Theatre 11%

Derek Smootz - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Rick Felkins - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%

Patrick Wheeler - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 17%

Will Douglas - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 14%

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)

Michael Vybrial - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 31%

David R Jarrott - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 15%

Eli Berke - OUR TOWN - The City Theatre Company 15%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Kali McBurney-Taha - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 17%

Devyn Collie - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%

Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 8%

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)

Bridget Gates - AS YOU LIKS IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 16%

Elizabeth Steigelman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 15%

Cassidy Timms - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 12%

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)

Hannah Schlochler - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 22%

Abigail Remaley - PROOF - Wimberley 17%

Val Williams - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - TexARTS 12%

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Faith Castaneda - ADDAMS FAMILY - Georgetown Palace 18%

Bill Peeler - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 10%

Kathryn Eader - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Edward's University 10%

Best Musical (Local)

FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 15%

NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 15%

JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%

Best Musical Direction (Local)

Adam Roberts - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 14%

David Blackburn - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 13%

Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%

Best Original Score (Local)

Ashleigh Stone - MR. BURNS - Texas State University 55%

Mars Wright - TERMINATOR - Fallout 26%

Mark Shoemaker - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 19%

Best Play - Comedy (Local)

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 14%

AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 12%

Best Play - Drama (Local)

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 19%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%

NOTES FROM THE FIELD - ZACH Theatre 12%

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Ismael Soto III - LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 25%

Justin Dam - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 20%

Adam Witko - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 12%

Best School Production

WILD STRAWBERRIES - HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC SCHOOL 20%

THOROUGLY MODERN MILLIE - Leander High School 15%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dripping Springs High School 13%

Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)

TENORS UNLIMITED - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 55%

OF MICE AND MUSIC: A JAZZ TAP NUTCRACKER - Tapestry Dance Company 45%

Best Sound Design (Local)

Aaren Horak - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 40%

Morgan Phillips - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 25%

Craig Brock - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 15%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Bass Concert Hall 69%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Bass Concert Hall 19%

CATS - Broadway in Austin 12%

Best Video/Projection Design (Local)

Rich Simms - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 71%

Ross Tomlin - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 29%

Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)

Lisa B. Thompson - THE MAMALOGUES - Vortex Repertory Company 32%

Allan Baker - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 18%

Amy Knop - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 13%

Best Young Adult Actor (Local)

Grant Pace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 36%

Diego Rodriguez - ADDAMS FAMILY - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 15%

Noah Johnson - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 11%

Best Young Adult Actress (Local)

Mariela Denson - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 26%

Ellie Reid - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 23%

Maddie Robbe - Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%

Theatre of the Year (Local)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 31%

ZACH Theatre 15%

Emily Ann Theatre 13%

