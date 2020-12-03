Asleep At The Wheel Announce Online Christmas Concert

Texas and Americana music pioneers Asleep at the Wheel aren't going to let the year end without one last digital hurrah. On December 19th, bandleader Ray Benson and crew will dust off the carols, spike the eggnog, and proceed to boogie-holiday style-with a very special 90-minute live stream concert dubbed Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all!

The band will take the stage at the "Texas North Pole," playing fan favorites as well as choice cuts from their three previously released Christmas albums. The festivities will begin at 7 pm CST on December 19th, and post-show, the special will be on-demand streaming until Santa makes his rounds. For more information and to purchase a ticket, please follow this link. One ticket will allow streaming on one device.

In addition to tickets, exclusive holiday bundles including VIP Zoom meet and greets with Ray Benson and Katie Shore, Asleep at the Wheel Christmas cards, autographed CDs, tote bags, and more are available now right here, powered by Friendly Sky.

What else has the Asleep at the Wheel been up to this year? In October, the band teamed up with Austin City Limits and PBS for ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel, a special retrospective of the band's appearances on the beloved program. From performing on the series' very first episode to modern-day collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett (in total, the band has appeared on eleven episodes), Asleep at the Wheel have woven a 50-year thread through Texas and American music history, and Austin City Limits played a quite the part in it. Fans can experience the journey right from the beginning with ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel; more information including a full broadcast schedule is available at acltv.com.



