AUSTIN ACTS! A Virtual Stage Talent Competition Announced

As 2020 comes to a close, The City Theatre Company presents AUSTIN ACTS! A Virtual Stage Talent Competition. The original performance contest brings local actors together in an end-of-year online event that, in these challenging moments, keeps Austin arts in motion.

Judges have voted and the final eight performers announced! Competing since July, the contenders are set and now vying for the top prize - and the crown - in an end-of-year online production event. As we continue through wild and uncertain times, AUSTIN ACTS! is an exciting way in finding a safe, unique, and challenging performance opportunity for all local performers, and to bring those performances to the Austin community. From wherever they were - living room, office, outside patio, next room while roommates or babies were sleeping, over sixty competitors, ready to show off their acting chops, submitted an initial video or recorded acting performance. No cost to enter and anyone could participate, no matter your experience or talent level. Participants were then ranked by experienced judges and theatre professionals, moved on to next levels, and now the top finalists will present their three performances which got them to the top spot, including performances by playwrights Tom Stoppard, Edward Albee, Marsha Norman, Neil Simon, Terrence McNally, Anne Deveare Smith, Paula Vogel, and many more. Email us for more information on the competition rules and regulations.

Let's get Austin theatre friends, fans, and supporters in on the competition! Vote for TOP 8 FAN FAVORITE or become an online judge.

AUSTIN ACTS! is conceived and directed by Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky, with production editing and design by Scot Friedman, publicity design by Jeremy White, and judges participating that represented numerous Austin theatre and film organizations. The top eight talented performers are Jill Klopp-Turner, Andrew C. Fisher, Meredith O'Brien, Zach Barrett, Bonnie Lambert, Moses Kutz, Jessica Brynn Cohen, and Austin Hanna. Meet the Cast.

The City Theatre Company is excited to be celebrating its 14th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment in Austin. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, Austin Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld Austin and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. In 2021, CTC will continue to offer its discount ticket program with $10 Thursday seats and $12 student seats for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

AUSTIN ACTS! A Capital City Virtual Stage Talent Competition

December 24 - 31. An Online Event opening 8 p.m.

Show link, tickets, and donations, go to the City Theatre website.

Info 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org