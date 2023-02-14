World Premiere Of OH, TO BE PURE AGAIN Announced At Actor's Express

Actor's Express continues its 35th anniversary season with the World Premiere of Kira Rockwell's play, Oh, To Be Pure Again, a new play about female desire, submission, rebellion, and growing up in a religious culture that's obsessed with your sexual purity.

During a hot summer at a fundamentalist church camp in Texas, an idealistic young counselor works to shepherd the campers in the girls' cabin through a delicate phase of self-discovery, only to be confronted with challenges to her own faith. The young women find themselves crashing into the uneasy tension between obedience and rebellion in a culture that is obsessed with their sexual purity. Rockwell notes in her script, "For the sixty-one interviewees whose stories are the heartbeat of this play."

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "Kira Rockwell is a playwright of serious depth and sensitivity. When I first heard a reading of Oh, to be Pure Again at the Kennedy Center, I knew it would resonate with Actor's Express audiences. It is an engrossing, empowering story of overcoming a stifling environment to live your own truth. AE is proud to present the World Premiere of this extraordinary play."

Oh, To Be Pure Again is a warm and uplifting 90-minute drama that explores themes such as self-discovery, liberation, rebellion, desire, rage, self worth, nature and communion. While Rockwell is still early in her career, she has already received accolades from Broadway World, who said, "Rockwell's writing is on point," and from Theatre Mirror, Boston, who said "Rockwell has a deep-seated love for her characters ."

This ensemble cast features past AE Apprentice Company member and now staff member Ebony Jerry along with past AE Apprentice Company member Aliya Kraar. Current Apprentice company member Erin North will join this cast along with Shannon Murphy, Brandy Bell, Andres Figueroa and Alejandra Ruiz making their Actor's Express debut. Brian Kurlander, last seen in Heathers: The Musical, returns to the AE stage in this production.

Kira Rockwell (Playwright) is a neurodiverse, newly Atlanta-based playwright from the heart of Texas. Through a trauma-informed, healing-centered lens, she aims to nurture communal spaces that empower agency. Other plays include: The Tragic Ecstasy of Girlhood (Boston Globe Critic's Pick, Elliot Norton nominee); Space Bound (Commission with Ensemble Studio Theatre); Wicked Bitter Beast(s) (The Theatre School at DePaul University). Development: Actor's Express Threshold Festival, The Kennedy Center, National New Play Network, Great Plains Theatre Conference, and Boston Playwrights' Theatre, among others. Awards: Fellowship in Dramatic Writing with Mass Cultural Council, Judith Royer Excellence in Playwriting Award, Second Place Recipient of the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Finalist: two-time Princess Grace Award in Playwriting, two-time O'Neill National Playwriting Conference. Semi-Finalist: The Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm, two-time Blue Ink Playwriting Award, and more. Education: MFA in Playwriting from Boston University. Website: www.kirarockwell.com

According to Kira Rockwell, "Stylistically, I would categorize my art as hyperrealistic, wholeheartedly character-driven, and inherently folksy. My characters passionately combat stereotypes by embracing the poetry of desire and body. The worlds I build hang in the delicate balance between the intangible otherworldly and the dirt of the Earth. In performance, my plays are a trauma informed, healing centered space that speaks to the hidden, most starved places within. Often, when the alchemy is just right, my plays tap into something larger than itself. It's undeniable that my art is rooted in my Neo-charismatic origins. Therefore, the art I create in the faith of my womanhood is a sacred ritual. An altar call of catharsis. My plays are a visceral, communal experience that conjures up a portal into the realms beyond the physical, if only for a single fleeting moment."

According to Director Kate Bergstrom, "In 2010, purity culture rocked our lives -- Disney Channel stars wore purity rings, teen idols and church celebrities preached the call to equate chastity with worthiness- especially for women. Rockwell's loving, witty and magnetic story grapples with shame, sexuality and seeking a deeper divine in the one-piece wearing teenage sleepover of charismatic christian summer camp. How can we distinguish between genuine faith and fear-mongering cult? Between sacred and sordid? Do snow cones help?"

Kate Bergstrom is a CA-born non-binary, femme-presenting director, creator, and culture shaper. They direct mostly for theatre, but also for audio, film, and immersive narrative work. A passionate supporter of great artists, they also work as a creative producer, new play whisperer, and performer. Now residing in NYC, their work has been seen regionally at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The 39 Steps), Trinity Rep (A Christmas Carol), Marin Theatre Company (Noura by Heather Raffo), Cleveland Play House (Workshop GALILEE 34 by Eleanor Burgess), LATC X We The Women (Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill by Steph Del Rosso), Opera San Diego (OSB), Music Academy of the West (The Shakespeare Salon), REDCAT (Wholed), LACMA and more. In NYC, they have directed work at Ars Nova (Hotbox), The Bushwick Starr (Workshop: On the Y-Axis), Rattlestick Theater (Workshop: Red Bike), New Dramatists (Workshop: Orange Balloon by Erin Courtney), JACK( h0t club FishxSeafood), Dixon Place (Anne Frank Lie at the Plaza by Evan Horwitz) + Access Theatre (Workshop: These Walls) and more. They are a proud union member of SDC, New Georges Affiliated Artist, Ojai Playwrights Conference Affiliated artist, and member of the intermedia performance group, h0t club. They've whispered new work everywhere from Playwrights Center to Curious Theatre Company (Denver) to CounterPulse.

Oh, To Be Pure Again

Written by Kira Rockwell

Directed by Kate Bergstrom

March 2-26, 2023

Oh, To Be Pure Again begins previews March 2nd and opens March 4th. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Previews: Thursday-Friday, March 2-3, 2023 at 8 PM

Opening Night: March 4th, 2023 at 8 PM

Regular Performances: March 5-26, 2023

Thursday-Saturday at 8 PM

Sunday at 2 PM

Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

Regular ticket prices range from $20-$38.

Student tickets are always $20.

Discounts for seniors 65+, groups and active or retired military.

Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for best pricing.

CAST

Alejandra Ruiz Autumn

Ebony Jerry Trina

Aliya Kraar Rachel

Erin North Jean Ruby

Brandy Bell Luna

Shannon Murphy Becca

Andres Figueroa Adrian

Brian Kurlander Rachel's Dad

CREATIVE TEAM

Kira Rockwell Playwright

Kate Bergstrom Director

Stephanie Busing Scenic Designer

Cole Spivia Costume Designer

Toni Sterling Lighting Designer

Kate Hoang Sound Designer

Laura Hackman Intimacy Director

Nick Battaglia Properties Designer & Set Decorator

Caroline Cook* Stage Manager

Khatelin White Assistant Director

Devin Fourqurean Assistant Stage Manager

Seamus M. Bourne** Production Manager

English Brackett Technical Director

Amanda Nerby Charge Scenic Artist

D. Connor McVey Production Electrician