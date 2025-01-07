Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Musical (Professional)

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre



Comments