By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON

Best Dance Production (Professional)
RENT - The Atlanta Opera

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Ensemble (Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Musical (Professional)
NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater

Best Play (Professional)
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre
 



