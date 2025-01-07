Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON
Best Dance Production (Professional)
RENT - The Atlanta Opera
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Ensemble (Professional)
LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Musical (Professional)
NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater
Best Play (Professional)
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre
