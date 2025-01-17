Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Dance Production
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions

Best Direction Of A Play
Duck Washington - LINCOLN’S CHILDREN - Fortune’s Fool Theatre

Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre

Best Play
TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera
ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Favorite Local Theatre
Phoenix Theatre
 



