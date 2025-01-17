Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Dance Production
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Duck Washington - LINCOLN’S CHILDREN - Fortune’s Fool Theatre
Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre
Best Play
TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Phoenix Theatre
