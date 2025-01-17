Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions



Best Direction Of A Play

Duck Washington - LINCOLN’S CHILDREN - Fortune’s Fool Theatre



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions



Best Performer In A Play

Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre



Best Play

TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse



Best Production of an Opera

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions



Favorite Local Theatre

Phoenix Theatre



Comments