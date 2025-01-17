Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Hanna and Grace Kosten - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elyse Malo - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society



Best Direction Of A Musical

Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Rahul Gandhi - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Schonfelder - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Delaney - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society



Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Joshua Bilbao - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors



Best Play

THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Etienne Valliere and Milo Gomez Lopez - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Mancuso - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Caron - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayleigh Choiniere - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts



Favorite Local Theatre

Segal Centre for Performing Arts



Comments