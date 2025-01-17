Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Charlotte Hanna and Grace Kosten - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elyse Malo - INTO THE WOODS - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society
Best Direction Of A Musical
Debbie Friedmann - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Rahul Gandhi - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wil Schonfelder - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Delaney - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society
Best Performer In A Musical
Amanda Caron - GUYS & DOLLS - Louise Chalmers Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Joshua Bilbao - THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - House of Actors
Best Play
THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT - Mainline Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Etienne Valliere and Milo Gomez Lopez - INTO THE WOODS - Starcatcher Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carmen Mancuso - SPRING AWAKENING - Contact Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Caron - CURTAINS - Hudson Village Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kayleigh Choiniere - POTUS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Segal Centre for Performing Arts
