Video: Inside GODS OF COMEDY Rehearsals at Aurora Theatre

Go inside rehearsals for Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy in Lawrenceville, GA. Aurora Theatre is bringing the legendary playwright’s latest farce to the stage from March 20 – April 13, and if history (or mythology) is any indicator, audiences are in for an epically funny night at the theater.

What do you do when you lose the most important ancient manuscript in existence? Well, if you’re in Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, you call on the Greek gods for help—and immediately regret that decision.

Ludwig has penned many of the biggest comedic hits in Aurora Theatre history: Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo and The Fox on the Fairway. In this latest farce, Ralph, a young classics professor at a prestigious university finds a long-lost manuscript by Euripides, only for Daphne, his protégé to accidentally misplace it. With fame, fortune, reputation and the future of the University on the line Daphne calls out to the Greek Gods for help. To her surprise, the Gods actually appear and that’s when things get really crazy.

