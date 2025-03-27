Photos: LAUNCHPAD: A MADE IN ATLANTA FESTIVAL Debuts at Theatrical Outfit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four fully staged, fully different shows just had their world premieres at Theatrical Outfit in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, March 11-23. Check out photos from the inaugural LAUNCHPAD: A “MADE IN ATLANTA” FESTIVAL below!

In 1977, Theatrical Outfit was founded by nine young Atlanta theatre artists who wanted to shake things up and launch some electric new energy into the theatre scene. The theatre has created LAUNCHPAD to recapture that energy and launch a new generation of touring work that can light up stages in Atlanta, across Georgia, across the nation, or across the globe.

“The American theatre ecosystem is at a turning point post-pandemic,” the Theatrical Outfit team says. “We need fresh new ideas. New energy. New performances that can shake up the theatre making model and offer audiences something exciting and raw. Something that demands them to pull their asses from their couches and streaming services and interact with other human beings in an electric live performance space.”

The team calls the festival “an exciting way to empower a new generation of theatre artists with the space, resources, development, and institutional support to create visceral, compact, innovative, and portable performance pieces than can be replicated in ANY space.” This MADE IN ATLANTA festival is intended as a way to pioneer brand-new shows originating from the diverse creativity of our city.

About the LAUNCHPAD: A “MADE IN ATLANTA” FESTIVAL shows

VENUS by Steve Yockey

Venus is a pitch black comedy recounting one relationship as it spirals from a beautiful first date of stargazing to a spectacularly horrifying conclusion. Tackling the bizarre confluence of fear and love in modern life, the play lives in the same world as Yockey’s previous celestial-themed works Pluto and Mercury.

Attached Artists: Dan Bauman (Sound Design), Kate Donadio-MacQueen (Actor), Suehyla El-Attar Young (Actor), Melissa Foulger (Director), Steve Yockey (Playwright)

STOP THE VIETNAM WAR! (A SOLO MUSICAL COMEDY) by Phong Le

Our protagonist, Phong, discovers a book that may have the power to rewrite history. He and his trusty sidekick, John F. Kennedy, set out to do the impossible… Stop the Vietnam War! Come see this solo musical comedy that explores the light hearted fun of the Vietnam War, generational familial trauma, and John F. Kennedy.

Attached Artists: Justin Greer (Musical Composer), Phong Le (Playwright & Actor)

MR. COOL by Stephen Ruffin & Filipe Valle Costa

Manny Jacinto, a Filipino former UFC world champion, starts a podcast to rediscover his purpose after leaving the octagon. As he summons the spirits of iconic athletes, the line between past and present begins to blur, revealing truths he’s not prepared to confront. In the podcast season finale, Manny’s journey culminates in a profound encounter with Black tennis legend Arthur Ashe at Arthur Ashe Stadium. There, he faces his deepest questions about resilience, identity, and the cost of greatness, forcing him to reckon with the transformative power of sports.

Attached Artists: Matt Mercurio (Actor), Stephen Ruffin (Co-Playwright & Actor), Filipe Valle Costa (Co-Playwright & Director)

FAT JULIET by Bridget McCarthy

The funniest tragedy Shakespeare never wrote: welcome to Fat Juliet. Darkly hilarious and deeply moving, this solo performance uses the story of Juliet to map one woman’s (not so Juliet-ish) search for true love. Through absurd encounters with one-night stands, Christian clowns, evangelical nationalism, AC/DC, and the chaos of growing into oneself, the audience is invited to reimagine Shakespeare’s heroine navigating a world that was not built for her. In 90 minutes of sharp humor and raw vulnerability, Fat Juliet celebrates the ridiculous, messy act of finding oneself—and miracles that connect us all.

Attached Artists: Ash Anderson (Movement Design), Nicole Clockel (Costume Design), Joey Davila (Dramaturg), Teeq Hill (Scenic Designer), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy), Caylyn Jarmon Vinson (Stage Manager), Omari Joseph (Composer and Sound Design), Sam Lancaster (Aerial and Movement Designer), Bridget McCarthy (Playwright & Actor), Lauren Morris (Co-Director), Alejandra Ruiz (Co-Director)

Visit theatricaloutfit.org for more information and to purchase tickets for upcoming Theatrical Outfit performances.

Photo credit: Casey G Ford

