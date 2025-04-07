The Michael O'Neal Singers And Banks And Shane to Perform at Roswell United Methodist Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of Atlanta's most beloved and enduring musical groups are joining forces for an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates connection, tradition, and the power of song. On Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church, The Michael O'Neal Singers and Banks and Shane will take the stage together for a one-of-a-kind performance blending choral excellence with Americana storytelling.

This highly anticipated concert brings together two musical forces that have shaped Atlanta's cultural identity in distinctive but deeply complementary ways. The Michael O'Neal Singers, under the leadership of founder and conductor Michael O'Neal, are known for their professional-level performances and emotionally compelling programs. Banks and Shane, a beloved duo and Atlanta institution for over 50 years, have long been known for their heartfelt mix of folk, bluegrass, and Americana, delivered with warmth, humor, and energy.

The concert marks a rare collaboration between classical and folk traditions, offering audiences a shared musical experience that bridges genres and generations. "This concert is about more than music," said O'Neal. "It's about honoring the traditions that connect us, and about inviting audiences to experience something joyful, genuine, and deeply Atlanta."

The Michael O'Neal Singers are recognized as one of the region's premiere choral ensembles, with a commitment to creating powerful performances that reflect both musical excellence and community connection. Banks and Shane, meanwhile, have become synonymous with good times, singalongs, and Atlanta's musical spirit. Together, these two groups represent the richness of Atlanta's artistic legacy.

