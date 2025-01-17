Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matthew Burns and Carson Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The royal players



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marianna Parker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre



Best Dance Production

CODY NUTCRACKER BALLET - Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Katy Merriman - OUR TOWN - Des Moines Playhouse



Best Ensemble

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Houghton - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Musical

WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Peter Jansson - BEETLEJUICE - Östgötateatern



Best Performer In A Play

Andrew Rossi - LINCOLN - The Cody Theatre



Best Play

THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casey Kearns - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kayla Earnest - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Keiren Minter and Brandt Lunsford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brandt Lunsford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas



Favorite Local Theatre

The Cody Theatre



Comments