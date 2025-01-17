Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Matthew Burns and Carson Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The royal players
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marianna Parker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Best Dance Production
CODY NUTCRACKER BALLET - Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Katy Merriman - OUR TOWN - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Ensemble
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Houghton - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Musical
WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Peter Jansson - BEETLEJUICE - Östgötateatern
Best Performer In A Play
Andrew Rossi - LINCOLN - The Cody Theatre
Best Play
THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Casey Kearns - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kayla Earnest - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Keiren Minter and Brandt Lunsford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brandt Lunsford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas
Favorite Local Theatre
The Cody Theatre
