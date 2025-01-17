News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Wyoming Music Educators Association Celebrates WYO With Give-A-Note Award
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards
Alberta Bair Theater Will Receive $25,000 Award from the National Endowment for the Arts
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. Comes to The Missoula Children’s Theatre

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Montana Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Matthew Burns and Carson Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The royal players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marianna Parker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Best Dance Production
CODY NUTCRACKER BALLET - Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Elizabeth Fernandez - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Katy Merriman - OUR TOWN - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Ensemble
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Wilshire Ebell

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Houghton - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre

Best Musical
WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Peter Jansson - BEETLEJUICE - Östgötateatern

Best Performer In A Play
Andrew Rossi - LINCOLN - The Cody Theatre

Best Play
THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Casey Kearns - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kayla Earnest - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Keiren Minter and Brandt Lunsford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brandt Lunsford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and Science center in Southeast Arkansas

Favorite Local Theatre
The Cody Theatre
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos