Review: I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME is captivating and resonant at Horizon Theatre Company

i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling) – E. E. Cummings

Some stories are so emotional, so raw, and so real that it can be hard to tell it more than once. So, when someone draws up enough courage and strength to share these sometimes-difficult glimpses into their life – to quote a great American playwright Arthur Miller “Attention must be paid.” Such is the case with the Southeastern premiere of Jennifer Blackmer’s beautifully constructed and emotionally delivered play, I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME which is playing now through April 5th at Horizon Theatre Company in Atlanta. This powerful and captivating solo play, starring veteran Atlanta actor Carolyn Cook, takes the audience on a journey into a challenging and difficult time in American history through the eyes (and memories) of a woman who has an encounter during a formative year in her life that changes everything for her.

Based on a true story as told to the author by her mother before her death (with additional details imagined by the playwright), I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME tells the story of Esther Shannon (Carolyn Cook), in her early 20s, who works as a government stenographer at Wright-Patterson Air Force base during the Vietnam War. Raised in a military family, she follows in their footsteps and soon meets handsome officer Andy. They fall for each other, but Esther is drawn to the front lines and decides to take her skills to Vietnam. Andy convinces her to stay by getting her a top-security clearance job on base. Transcribing debriefings from returning POWs and non-coms, Esther's perspective changes as she records their memories of the war. A POW helicopter pilot’s story so deeply impacts her, it leads to a conflict with her duties and an encounter that changes her life. Soon entangled in an investigation, Esther faces a monumental choice, leading her on a suspenseful and emotional journey that sets the course for her future.

I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME is a captivating tale that grabs your attention from the very beginning and holds you tight throughout the full 90 minutes of the play. Jennifer Blackmer’s writing is solid, moving from one moment in Esther’s life quickly to another, unfolding into a well-paced journey taking her from wide-eyed newcomer to a girl infatuated with first love, to a wiser and world-weary woman who discovers herself, her worth, and her power amid a tumultuous and traumatic chapter in her life.

Commanding the stage as stenographer Esther Shannon, Carolyn Cook is fantastic. She inhabits numerous different characters throughout the play, switching seamlessly from one to the other with a subtle shift in weight or an accent change. Her performance is nuanced and beautifully delivered from her matter-of-fact explanation of the history of stenography, to Esther’s early courtship with Officer Andy, to the highly emotional and powerful experiences she has transcribing the stories of the broken men returned from Vietnam. Ms. Cook’s Esther is complex, curious, proud, and capable of a metamorphosis that gives her a perspective on life and its precious value (even in times of gruesome horror) that is three dimensional, captivating and a joy to watch on stage.

Horizon’s Co-Artistic and Producing Director, Lisa Adler’s direction of I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME is well-paced which ensures the tight storytelling never misses a beat. This is helped along by some highly effective sound designs by Whitney Leonard, lighting designs by Mary Parker, and projection designs by Victoria Nation that ensure the audience never gets lost in the multitude of moments unfolding before them. This allows the story to switch quickly back and forth from one moment in the “present” to a memory of youth, and back – occasionally giving a glimpse into pieces of the emotional climax – which creates an intrigue and mystery that is quite satisfying when it finally pays off in the end. The action takes place in a sparsely apportioned, but dynamically designed stage by Isabel Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay. The scenic designers create a “shattered mirror mosaic” backdrop that punctuates the powerful moments in Esther’s life and illustrates the ability of a person to resiliently piece together the broken pieces of their life into something new, but equally beautiful.

Overall, Jennifer Blackmer’s I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME provides an emotionally resonant and suspenseful story of a woman discovering herself through the harsh realities of war and the beautiful realization of the power of human connection. Horizon Theatre’s production is both entertaining and engrossing, doing what good theatre is supposed to do – leave you thinking and contemplating your own life as you walk out of the theatre. But don’t delay, the play has only one week left, so don’t miss your chance to see this excellent production on the Horizon Theatre stage.

I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME, presented by Horizon Theatre Company, runs through April 5th. Performances take place at Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., with a remaining special Wednesday performance on April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $35 for Friday nights, Saturday nights and weekend matinees. Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Students under 25 can get $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or purchase in person before show time if seats are available. Single ticket seating is general admission, with a reserved seating section for season subscribers. There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodations, and it must be reserved by phone. For tickets and more information, visit www.horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450

ABOUT HORIZON THEATRE COMPANY

Horizon Theatre Company connects people, inspires hope, and promotes positive change through the stories of our times for our diverse audiences. Now in our 40th season, we produce professional area and world premieres of smart, funny, and provocative contemporary plays. We also develop the next generation of diverse artists and audiences for theatre.

All Photos by Horizon Theatre Company and feature Carolyn Cook as Esther

