Video: First Look at THE RESERVOIR at Alliance Theatre

Following an acclaimed presentation as a finalist for the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, The Reservoir will have its fully staged world premiere in a three-theater co-production.

Josh’s life is a mess. He’s come home to Denver from NYU to get his life together but can’t manage to stay sober. Desperate for camaraderie, he decides to bring his four loveable grandparents on his road to recovery. He drags them to Jazzercise class at the JCC. He pressures them into playing memory games. He forces them to eat spinach by the handful. And eventually, when he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.

Served up with outrageous humor and truth, The Reservoir reminds us that sometimes the path forward isn’t the one we expect. Ticket prices start at $25. Show footage courtesy Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

