Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; BECOMING NANCY, Jessica Vosk & More!

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Zachary Sayle - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Jayson Warner Smith - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Jessica Vosk - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor's Express

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square

Best Choreography (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon

Best Costume Design (Professional)

April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the Square

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

David Crowe / Clifton Guterman - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square

Best Musical (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Ryan Fielding Garrett - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc.

Best New Work (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon

Best Play (Professional)

OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theate in the Square

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - ALLIANCE

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Philip S. Rosenberg & John Shivers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre

Best Touring Show

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Person Of The Year

Jerry Mitchell

Theatre of the Year

Marietta's New Theatre in the square

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





