Theatrical Outfit Welcomes New Artistic Director

The board of trustees for Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta's second-oldest professional theatre, has voted unanimously to name Matt Torney as its new Artistic Director. Torney will succeed current Artistic Director Tom Key in 2020 when Key completes his 25th year at the helm of the downtown theatre.

Torney, a native of Belfast, Ireland, is currently the Associate Artistic Director at Washington, D.C.'s Studio Theatre, a leading regional theatre that is approximately three times the size of Theatrical Outfit. When he steps into his new role in June of 2020, Torney will become the sixth Artistic Director in Theatrical Outfit's 43-year history.

"Our search committee was blown away by the interest in this position, which came from 56 individuals, including several outstanding candidates from Atlanta as well as cities and states across the country," said Theatrical Outfit Board Chairman Ed Laity. "The quality of the applicants was high caliber, which made the vetting process very difficult."

Torney plans to complete his tenure at the Studio Theatre by year's end, moving to Atlanta to collaborate with Key and Theatrical Outfit Managing Director Gretchen Butler on a seamless transition.

"The response from so many accomplished, inspiring, and Committed Artists who applied for this job was thrilling," said Key. "Matt emerged as a leader who is truly ready to serve our world with the glorious gifts of the theatre. In his already successful and impactful career, he models our values: artistry, community, inclusion, and integrity. He embraces our vision and mission. In short, Matt is a joy. I know deep in my soul, he has the heart, the mind, and the character to take our beloved Theatrical Outfit to its brightest and best level yet."

Torney has directed on both sides of the Atlantic, including innovative productions of classics and dynamic new plays, and his work has been nominated for numerous awards. Before joining Studio in 2015 he was Director of Programming at Origin Theatre in New York, and Associate Director of Rough Magic Theatre Company in Dublin. He relocated to the USA full time in 2006 to complete a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre Directing at Columbia University.

"Tom has been an inspirational leader, and has done incredible work at Theatrical Outfit over the past 25 years," said Torney. "I am overjoyed to have his enthusiastic endorsement, and look forward to working with him on a mindful and smooth transition. Our philosophies are aligned and embodied in Theatrical Outfit's mission to start conversations that matter-conversations that can lead to a more compassionate and just community." Torney's wife, Amber McGinnis, is a filmmaker who is looking forward to joining Atlanta's burgeoning film community while also locating closer to her native North Carolina.

A series of events are planned for theatre patrons and the artistic community to get acquainted with Matt and Amber over the next few months. He will present his plans for the 2020-21 season early next year.



Key, who joined Theatrical Outfit in 1995 and spearheaded its move to The Balzer Theatre at Herren's in 2005, will continue to work as a director and actor when he steps down next year. His last season as Artistic Director at Theatrical Outfit will culminate with a production of his well-known Cotton Patch Gospel, the musical he co-wrote with Russell Treyz and the late singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, Jr.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You