Theatrical Outfit Presents SAFETY NET

Theatrical Outfit continues its groundbreaking 2019 - 2020 Season with a world premiere - Safety Net by Daryl Lisa Fazio. This hard-hitting new drama was winner of the 2018 Alliance Theatre Reiser Lab. Safety Net runs October 16 - November 10, 2019 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

In Safety Net, Chris Dove is the first-ever female fire captain in an Alabama town at war with opioids, and she's facing it head-on, heart-out, and under scrutiny. Meanwhile, her spitfire-of-a-mother, Xenia, tries to conjure stability with Bundt cake and Bible verses. When Chris' mysterious childhood friend, Val, drifts into their lives, daughter and mother find themselves at a tipping point between what's safe and what saves.

Safety Net features 3 of Atlanta's finest actress. Playwright Daryl Lisa Fazio (Theatrical Outfit's Boy) takes on double duty as she takes to the stage as Chris - the first-ever female fire captain in an Alabama town. Carolyn Cook (Theatrical Outfit's Silent Sky) returns to our stage as Xenia - Chris' spitfire Mother. Lastly, Rhyn McLemore Saver (Horizon Theatre Company's The Cake) makes her Theatrical Outfit debut as Val - Chris' mysterious childhood friend.

Karen Robinson leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Stephanie Polhemus, lighting design from Mike Post, costume design from Becca Long, sound design from Jeff Millsaps, and properties design from Janhavi Shivalkar.

Safety Net will run October 16 - November 10, 2019. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Discounted parking vouchers for LAZ Parking Garage (100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) can be purchased in our lobby.





