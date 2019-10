The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents KING LEAR, featuring Chris Kayser as Lear.

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

Performances November 2-24, 2019

Sunday November 24 performance at 2:30pm only (Limited lunch menu available at 1:15pm)

Tickets: $15 General Admission Preview Thursday October 31, 2019, $20 General Admission Preview Friday November 1, 2019

The ties that bind in King Lear are woven of deceit, greed, grief and joyfulness. Often regarded as Shakespeare's crowning achievement, this tragedy about the relationship between parents and their offspring shows us how quickly we become blinded by fear and killed with love.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Q&A on Sunday November 10, 2019

Cast:

King Lear - Chris Kayser*

Fool - Natalie Karp

Goneril - Anja Lee*

Albany - Drew Reeves*

Regan - Gina Rickicki

Cornwall - Tamil Periasamy

Cordelia - Alexandra Pica

France - Brewer Kunnemann

Burgundy - Ryan Vo

Kent - Matt Nitchie*

Gloucester - Maurice Ralston*

Edgar - Kenneth Wigley

Edmund - Chris Hecke

Oswald - Ryan Vo

Curran - Anna Holland

Old Man - J. Tony Brown*

Captain - Tamil Periasamy

Doctor - J. Tony Brown*

Knights - Tamil Periasamy, Brewer Kunnemann, Anna Holland

Gentleman - J. Tony Brown*

French Soldiers - Natalie Karp, Brewer Kunnemann, Anna Holland

Goneril's Servant - Alexandra Pica

Goneril's Soldiers - Brewer Kunnemann, Natalie Karp,

Regan's Soldiers - Ryan Vo, Anna Holland

Regan's Servants - Brewer Kunnemann, Anna Holland, Drew Reeves*

Gloucester's Servants - Alexandra Pica, Drew Reeves*

Attendants - Natalie Karp, Anna Holland, J. Tony Brown*

Gloucester Follower - J. Tony Brown*

Messenger - Brewer Kunnemann

Herald - J. Tony Brown*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You