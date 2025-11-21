St. Luke's Episcopal Church Atlanta Honors 50 Years With Star-Studded Messiah Sing Along

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St. Luke's Episcopal Church invites you to its 50th Annual Messiah Sing Along on December 7th at 7 PM-a cherished tradition that brings together Atlanta's vibrant community in song and support.

Under the skilled direction of Maestro Clinton Smith, this year's performance is elevated by the inclusion of an orchestra featuring players from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, adding a rich, full sound that enhances the experience.

Featured soloists include Grammy-nominated bass Sidney Outlaw, whose commanding presence has earned him critical acclaim; soprano Georgia Jarman, renowned worldwide for her captivating artistry; tenor Jonathan Blalock, noted for his innovative premieres and award-winning performances; and countertenor Cody Bowers, known for his refined and expressive voice.

The program presents Part I of Handel's timeless MESSIAH, inviting attendees to join the chorus in a collective celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring a jar of peanut butter to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Scores will be available for purchase, and a reception will follow, providing an opportunity to connect and share the holiday spirit.